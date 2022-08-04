Accounting Foundations Graduate Certificate

Overview
Prepare to become an accounting professional by learning how to record, report, and analyze the financial transactions of organizations. In this three-course program, you’ll develop practical knowledge of financial and managerial accounting while building in-demand skills like critical thinking, communication, leadership, and decision-making.
Led by top-ranked faculty in the field, you’ll study the principles, concepts, and methods that govern professional accounting. You can also apply what you’ve learned to real-world problems through experiential learning opportunities. Get the job-ready skills needed to start an entry-level accounting or finance role in less than a year.
The courses in this certificate program can be applied toward the education requirements for the Uniform CPA Examination®, and are fully stackable toward the full Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), Master of Business Administration (iMBA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) degree programs at University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business.