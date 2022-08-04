University of Illinois Gies College of Business
CPA Pathways Graduate Certificate

In this for-credit program, you’ll learn from the #1 accounting faculty in the US and build technical knowledge and skills in financial accounting, taxation, and accounting data analytics as you prepare for the Uniform CPA Examination®.

Apply by January 5, 2023.

Classes start January 17.

8 months

Minimum time to complete. May vary depending on course load.

$5,960 - $10,200

Approximate depending on choice of electives.

100% online

Faculty teach live classes and offer weekly office hours.

Prepare for the CPA Exam with accounting experts, earn a graduate certificate, and apply credits toward a master’s degree.

Prep for the CPA Exam

Develop the specialized knowledge and skills to become licensed as a U.S. Certified Public Accountant and gain the hours needed to sit for the Uniform CPA Examination® (CPA Exam).

Top faculty

The University of Illinois’ accounting faculty are consistently ranked #1 among their US peers (BYU Accounting Faculty Research Rankings). Faculty teach live class sessions and offer weekly office hours, and teaching staff are available to provide support as needed.

Curated, stackable content

The CPA Pathways Graduate Certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Business Administration (iMBA), Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois. Upon completion of the certificate program, you may apply 12 credit hours toward one of these degrees.

iMSA (1) (1)

Program description

Prepare for the CPA Exam in a graduate certificate program that builds on your skill set and gets you job ready.

Required background

A bachelor's degree is required and professional experience, skills, or knowledge related to accounting and/or finance is preferred.

Skills you will gain

  • Uniform CPA Exam preparation
  • Uniform CPA Exam educational reqs
  • accounting
  • taxation
  • data preparation
  • investment accounting
  • mergers and acquisitions accounting

Overview

Expand your technical knowledge and skills in financial accounting, taxation, and accounting data analytics in the CPA Pathways Graduate Certificate program. In as little as eight months, you’ll not only build the expertise needed to excel as a Certified Public Accountant—you’ll get ready to sit for the Uniform CPA Exam.

You’ll learn from a global network of experts, including world-class faculty and a well-connected body of University of Illinois accounting alumni who can provide professional insights and advice. You’ll complement your tech knowhow by building in-demand business capabilities like critical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving.

Gaining knowledge is only half the battle in the modern business world; application is equally important. So, you'll focus on real-world projects and work samples that demonstrate your advanced skills and help you stand out to current and potential employers.

To ensure our program’s curriculum reflects the latest requirements, our accounting faculty regularly reviews the contents of the CPA Exam.

The courses in this certificate program can be applied toward the education requirements for the Uniform CPA Examination®, and are fully stackable toward the full Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), Master of Business Administration (iMBA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) degree programs at University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business.

Complete at least 1 core course and 4 hours of elective credit.

The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from the University of Illinois.

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This Graduate Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.

University of Illinois Gies College of Business

Certificate

CPA Pathways Graduate Certificate

CPA Pathways Graduate Certificate Certificate allows you to earn credit directly towards the:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

