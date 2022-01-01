About this Professional Certificate

2,895 recent views
Google Cloud 認定資格を取得したユーザーのうち 87% が、クラウド関連のスキルについて一層自信がついたと感じています。このプログラムでは、キャリアアップに必要なスキルを身に付け、業界で一目置かれる Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer 認定資格の取得に向けたトレーニングを受けることができます。 Google Cloud 認定資格の取得までのステップ: 1. Coursera の Cloud Engineering with Google Cloud プロフェッショナル認定資格取得向けプログラムを修了する 2. Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer 認定試験に関するその他の推奨リソースを確認する 3. Associate Cloud Engineer の試験ガイドを確認する 4. Associate Cloud Engineer 認定試験の質問例に回答する 5. Google Cloud 認定資格取得のための登録を行う（リモートまたはテストセンターでの受験） 応用学習プロジェクト このプロフェッショナル認定資格取得に向けたプログラムには、Qwiklabs プラットフォームを使用したハンズオンラボが組み込まれています。 こうしたハンズオン コンポーネントにより、学んだスキルを実際に使ってみることができます。プロジェクトでは、Google Cloud Platform のプロダクトを Qwiklabs 内で使用できるようになっています。モジュール全体で説明されている概念を使用して、実践的な経験を積むことができます。 最新情報: 認定資格取得プログラムの修了チャレンジ（Coursera および Google Cloud による提供）
Google Cloud

