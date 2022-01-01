- Tensorflow
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Data Engineer Professional Certificate 日本語版 Professional Certificate
データ エンジニアリングでのキャリア前進
What you will learn
データ エンジニアリング職務で成功するために必要なスキルを学ぶ
Professional DataEngineer 認定試験に向け準備をする
Google CloudPlatform が提供するインフラストラクチャとプラットフォーム サービスについて学ぶ
分析と機械学習のための大規模なビッグデータの処理
このプロフェッショナル認定資格取得に向けたプログラムには、Qwiklabs プラットフォームを使用したさまざまなハンズオンラボが組み込まれています。
こうしたハンズオン コンポーネントにより、講義動画で学習したスキルを実際に使ってみることができます。この応用学習プロジェクトには、Qwiklabs 内で使用され、構成された Google Cloud Platform プロダクトなどのトピックが組み込まれています。モジュール全体において説明されている概念を使用して、実践的な経験を積むことができます。
認定資格の受験には、SQL などの一般的なクエリ言語の基本的な習熟度および一般的なプログラミング言語を使用したアプリケーションの開発経験推奨されています。
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals 日本語版
この 2 週間の速習オンデマンド コースでは、Google Cloud Platform（GCP）のビッグデータ機能と機械学習機能を紹介します。Google Cloud Platform の概要を簡単に説明した後、データ処理機能について詳しく説明します。
Modernizing Data Lakes and Data Warehouses with GCP 日本語版
すべてのデータ パイプラインには、データレイクとデータ ウェアハウスという 2 つの主要コンポーネントがあります。このコースでは、それぞれのストレージのユースケースに焦点を当て、Google Cloud Platform で利用可能なデータレイクおよびデータ ウェアハウスのソリューションを技術的に詳しく説明します。 また、データ エンジニアの役割や、適切なデータ パイプラインが事業運営にもたらすメリットについて述べ、クラウド環境でデータ エンジニアリングを行うべき理由を説明します。受講者は Qwiklabs を使用して、Google Cloud Platform のデータレイクとデータ ウェアハウスを実際に使ってみることができます。
Building Batch Data Pipelines on GCP 日本語版
データ パイプラインは通常、Extract-Load（抽出、読み込み）、Extract-Load-Transform（抽出、読み込み、変換）、Extract-Transform-Load（抽出、変換、読み込み）のいずれかの方式に分類されます。このコースでは、どの方式をどのような場合にバッチデータに対して使用すべきかを説明します。また、Google Cloud Platform 上のデータ変換技術（BigQuery など）、Cloud Dataproc での Spark の実行、Cloud Data Fusion でのパイプライン グラフ、Cloud Dataflow によるサーバーレスのデータ処理についても取り上げます。Qwiklabs を使用して、Google Cloud Platform でデータ パイプライン コンポーネントを実際に構築できます。
Building Resilient Streaming Analytics Systems on GCP 日本語版
* 注: このコースは、本専門講座の旧バージョンの内容を更新して新たに作成したものです。
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
