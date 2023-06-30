Meta
Ingeniero en base de datos de Meta Professional Certificate
Ingeniero en base de datos de Meta Professional Certificate

Launch your career as a Database Engineer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or experience required to get started.

Taught in Spanish

Taught by Meta Staff

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 months at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate proficiency of SQL syntax and explain how it’s used to interact with a database.

  • Create databases from scratch and learn how to add, manage and optimize your database.

  • Write database driven applications in Python to connect clients to MySQL databases.

  • Develop a working knowledge of advanced data modeling concepts.

Skills you'll gain

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Introducción a las bases de datos

Course 127 hours4.7 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Conceptos y principios que sustentan el funcionamiento de las bases de datos.

  • Planificar y ejecutar un proyecto sencillo de desarrollo de una base de datos.

Control de versiones

Course 213 hours4.4 (17 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Implementar sistemas de control de versiones 

  • Navegar y llevar a cabo la configuración mediante la línea de comandos 

  • Usar un repositorio de GitHub. Crear un repositorio de GitHub

  • Gestionar revisiones de código

Estructuras y gestión de bases de datos con MySQL

Course 332 hours

What you'll learn

  • Utilizar MySQL DBMS para construir y modificar bases de datos relacionales con SQL.

  • Crear relaciones entre tablas utilizando claves primarias y externas.

Temas avanzados de MySQL

Course 418 hours

What you'll learn

  • Agregar estructuras de decisión y funcionalidad a bases de datos MySQL utilizando funciones y operadores SQL en números y cadenas.

  • Automatizar SQL escribiendo un procedimiento almacenado para resolver problemas reales.

Programar en Python

Course 544 hours4.7 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Conocimientos básicos de programación con Sintaxis básica de Python.

  • Cómo utilizar objetos, clases y métodos.

Clientes de base de datos

Course 637 hours

What you'll learn

  • Utilice código Python para crear, introducir y manipular bases de datos y tablas MySQL.

  • Cree una aplicación Python útil capaz de administrar una base de datos MySQL.

Modelado de datos avanzado

Course 715 hours

What you'll learn

  • Implementar habilidades básicas de modelado de datos y explorar las opciones modernas de almacenamiento para un almacén de datos.

  • Demostrar habilidades de modelado de datos en un entorno de proyectos del mundo real.

Proyecto final de ingenieros de bases de datos

Course 815 hours

What you'll learn

  • Crear una solución de base de datos MySQL.

  • Implementar ideas avanzadas para mejorar el alcance de un proyecto de base de datos.

Preparación de la entrevista de codificación

Course 911 hours

What you'll learn

  • Prepararse para una entrevista de codificación

  • Prepararse para una entrevista en Meta

  • Resolver problemas usando código

Instructor

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses738,238 learners

Offered by

Meta

