(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Advance Your IT Career with Cybersecurity Skills. Gain Flexibility with Self-Paced Learning.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course includes a case study that will require students to put into practice the knowledge they have gained throughout each course. Successful completion of course projects will require the basic understanding of the topics covered and the ability to relate those topics to the real world. The objective of each project is to determine whether students have understood course concepts and are able to use them in a real world setting.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Security Operations and Administration
Security operations and administration is the task of identifying an organization's information assets and the documentation needed for policy implementation, standards, procedures, and guidelines to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability. You will understand the process necessary for working with management and information owners, custodians, and users so that proper data classifications are defined. This will ensure the proper handling of all hard copy and electronic information.
Identifying, Monitoring, and Analyzing Risk and Incident Response and Recovery
Risk Identification, Monitoring, and Analysis: In the Risk Identification, Monitoring, and Analysis session, you will learn how to identify, measure, and control losses associated with adverse events. You will review, analyze, select, and evaluate safeguards for mitigating risk.You will learn processes for collecting information, providing methods of identifying security events, assigning priority levels, taking the appropriate actions, and reporting the findings to the correct individuals. After collection of the details from monitoring, we can analyze to determine if the system is being operated in accordance with accepted industry practices, and in compliance with organization policies and procedures.
(ISC)²
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. www.isc2.org
