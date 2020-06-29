CF
Jan 15, 2021
Very good introduction. Had to make frequent pauses in instructor's lessons to look for details but a good final project resulted. Great satisfaction in completing a project from start to finish.
ZT
Mar 1, 2021
Super cool and fun module. Really enjoyed the learning experience. Great instructor. Thanks a lot!
By Carlos A R Z•
Jun 29, 2020
Introduction to Agent-based Modeling with NetLogo is beautiful!
By Edgar R H•
Jul 5, 2020
Nice project. It would be nice create a complete course
By Cherry I T•
Jul 5, 2020
itry this course
By Hridoy•
Jun 27, 2020
good
By tale p•
Jun 27, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 26, 2020
Nice
By Ms. E•
Jul 9, 2020
IT IS A GOOD COURSE FOR BEGINNERS TO LEARN BASICS OF NETLOGO.
By C. F•
Jan 15, 2021
Very good introduction. Had to make frequent pauses in instructor's lessons to look for details but a good final project resulted. Great satisfaction in completing a project from start to finish.
By Fausto B D S T•
Jul 13, 2021
Awesome project with an excelent instructor. Thanks for the enjoyable and productive learning experience.
By Zeynep T•
Mar 2, 2021
Super cool and fun module. Really enjoyed the learning experience. Great instructor. Thanks a lot!
By Leonardo M•
Oct 8, 2020
Very good introduction to Netlogo, simple and easy to follow, if a little short on content.
By Stephanus E W•
Jan 7, 2022
Great step-by-step introduction.... a good way to start learning NetLogo...
By Muhammad U G•
Apr 24, 2021
It's a good option if you are interested to learn netlogo
By Rajith V•
Jun 2, 2021
Gave me the basics I needed for Net Logo
By Aytalina K•
Sep 25, 2020
A great course for beginners!
By Brian P•
Dec 3, 2020
Very clear explanation
By Shumya A•
Sep 30, 2020
Thanks
By Harish P•
Mar 13, 2021
Guidance is really good, but only one simulation and limited sc
ope of learning.
By Alwielland B•
Jul 22, 2020
great course!
By Yurun Y•
Nov 25, 2021
The project covers too little content and doesn't really worth its price...
By Vernon L•
Nov 1, 2020
Rhyme is not a good platform to conduct these sessions, given that they time out, I was not able to complete the hands on project