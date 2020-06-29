Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Agent-based Modeling with NetLogo

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Agent-based Modeling with NetLogo by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
82 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will create an agent-based model (ABM) that simulates the spread of a hypothetical virus through close contact between agents in a virtual world. By doing so, you will learn about the wonders of agent-based modeling as a paradigm, as well as the basics of NetLogo - one of the most famous and powerful simulation environments in this realm. One of the beauties of ABM is that we can often observe emergent properties arising from the coded interactions between agents in the simulated world. Therefore, by experimenting with different interaction rules and parameters, we can gain an intuitive understanding of the underlying dynamics of varied complex phenomena. Such skills are extremely valuable for any decision making position, as well as for education, especially in a world where interconnectivity seems to be ubiquitous. In this way, this model and project are highly attuned to the global pandemic that we’re facing due to the spread of the Coronavirus. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

CF

Jan 15, 2021

Very good introduction. Had to make frequent pauses in instructor's lessons to look for details but a good final project resulted. Great satisfaction in completing a project from start to finish.

ZT

Mar 1, 2021

Super cool and fun module. Really enjoyed the learning experience. Great instructor. Thanks a lot!

Filter by:

1 - 21 of 21 Reviews for Introduction to Agent-based Modeling with NetLogo

By Carlos A R Z

Jun 29, 2020

Introduction to Agent-based Modeling with NetLogo is beautiful!

By Edgar R H

Jul 5, 2020

Nice project. It would be nice create a complete course

By Cherry I T

Jul 5, 2020

itry this course

By Hridoy

Jun 27, 2020

good

By tale p

Jun 27, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 26, 2020

Nice

By Ms. E

Jul 9, 2020

IT IS A GOOD COURSE FOR BEGINNERS TO LEARN BASICS OF NETLOGO.

By C. F

Jan 15, 2021

Very good introduction. Had to make frequent pauses in instructor's lessons to look for details but a good final project resulted. Great satisfaction in completing a project from start to finish.

By Fausto B D S T

Jul 13, 2021

Awesome project with an excelent instructor. Thanks for the enjoyable and productive learning experience.

By Zeynep T

Mar 2, 2021

Super cool and fun module. Really enjoyed the learning experience. Great instructor. Thanks a lot!

By Leonardo M

Oct 8, 2020

Very good introduction to Netlogo, simple and easy to follow, if a little short on content.

By Stephanus E W

Jan 7, 2022

G​reat step-by-step introduction.... a good way to start learning NetLogo...

By Muhammad U G

Apr 24, 2021

It's a good option if you are interested to learn netlogo

By Rajith V

Jun 2, 2021

Gave me the basics I needed for Net Logo

By Aytalina K

Sep 25, 2020

A great course for beginners!

By Brian P

Dec 3, 2020

Very clear explanation

By Shumya A

Sep 30, 2020

Thanks

By Harish P

Mar 13, 2021

Guidance is really good, but only one simulation and limited sc

ope of learning.

By Alwielland B

Jul 22, 2020

great course!

By Yurun Y

Nov 25, 2021

The project covers too little content and doesn't really worth its price...

By Vernon L

Nov 1, 2020

Rhyme is not a good platform to conduct these sessions, given that they time out, I was not able to complete the hands on project

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder