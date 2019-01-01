Absolute Basics of COBOL
Explain the role of COBOL in contemporary business computing.
Demonstrate the process of compiling and running a COBOL program.
Identify the code components of a COBOL program.
Explain the role of COBOL in contemporary business computing.
Demonstrate the process of compiling and running a COBOL program.
Identify the code components of a COBOL program.
In this project you will have your first look at the COBOL programming language. As you view, compile, and execute COBOL code you will learn what COBOL is, where it began, and how it has evolved to remain an important player in today’s business systems. In fact, it is estimated that up to 70% of large corporations still use COBOL for processing data in their mission-critical systems. For extra practice, be sure to check out the optional practice and capstone activities.
Business Programming
OpenCobolIDE
Common Business Oriented Language (COBOL)
Programming Tool
IDE
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the purpose and history of the COBOL programming language to understand where and how it fits into current business computing.
Become familiar with OpenCobolIDE as you tour the user interface and open your first COBOL program.
Review COBOL code using the OpenCobolIDE application and identify the distinct components that make up a COBOL program.
Challenge Task
Describe the purpose of a compiler as you demonstrate the process of compiling and executing a COBOL program.
Demonstrate the process of creating, compiling, and executing a new COBOL program in the OpenCobolIDE application to ensure that the processing and output are correct.
Capstone Task
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.