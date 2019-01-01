Learner Reviews & Feedback for Absolute Basics of COBOL by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will have your first look at the COBOL programming language. As you view, compile, and execute COBOL code you will learn what COBOL is, where it began, and how it has evolved to remain an important player in today’s business systems. In fact, it is estimated that up to 70% of large corporations still use COBOL for processing data in their mission-critical systems. For extra practice, be sure to check out the optional practice and capstone activities....