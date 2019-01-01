Chevron Left
Back to Absolute Basics of COBOL

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Absolute Basics of COBOL by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project you will have your first look at the COBOL programming language. As you view, compile, and execute COBOL code you will learn what COBOL is, where it began, and how it has evolved to remain an important player in today’s business systems. In fact, it is estimated that up to 70% of large corporations still use COBOL for processing data in their mission-critical systems. For extra practice, be sure to check out the optional practice and capstone activities....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder