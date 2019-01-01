Access SQLite in an Android Studio Project
The role of SQLite databases in mobile devices.
How to access an SQLite database from an Android App
How to display information from an SQLite database in an Android App
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how SQLite databases are used by mobile applications, how to access the information in the SQLite database from your Android app, and how to display the information from the SQLite database in your Android app. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities Projects in Series 3: 1. Access CSV in an Android Studio Project 2. Access SQLite in an Android Studio Project. 3. Access WebView in an Android Studio Project. 4. Access NFC in an Android Studio Project 5. Access Maps in an Android Studio Project.
Android Studio
Sqlite
Android Development
Mobile Application Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to project and Rhyme Platform
Overview of User Interface to Display Data from an SQLite Database
Create and Update an SQLite Database
Display information from an SQLite database in an Android App
Overview of using Classes to Create Tables and Insert Records
Upload APK to Appetize.io and Test App
