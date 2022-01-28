Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating Accounting Statements Using Accounting Fundamentals by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one and a half hour long project-based course about Creating Accounting Statements Using Accounting Fundamentals, You will be capable of recording your own transaction and even create accounting statements to your private business to observe profit and losses. By the end of this project, you will be able to understand basic accounting principals which will assist you with preparing, recording and analysing accounting statements for your own private business. You will learn how to Record transactions on journal entries, create a Trial balance, create an Income statement (A profit or loss statement) as well as create a Balance sheet (Statement of financial position)
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By AJESH K R
Jan 28, 2022
very good
By Amanda M A D
Jun 18, 2021
Very Basic. Good for those who have no knowledge about it.