Learner Reviews & Feedback for Increase Reading Comprehension with Actively Learn by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
77 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Actively Learn to bring meaningful nonfiction texts to your class. Whether you teach elementary or secondary students, Actively Learn has Science, Social Studies, and more texts that align with what your students are learning. With Actively Learn, students build stamina and comprehension as they interact with each text. Teachers benefit from the evidence they gather as their students skills grow. Throughout each task, we will work together to learn how to use Actively Learn to help your students thrive. *You will need a Google or Microsoft account in order to access Flipgrid. Sign up for free before starting our project and you’ll be good to go!...

RR

Feb 23, 2021

Actively Learn is a Great Platform for Learning and Reading Skills Development. R.S

VT

Jun 19, 2021

it was very helpful course.i learned about human resources and ideas.

By Gulim B

Jul 28, 2021

The guided course was fantastic! Very thoroughly guided instruction to implement Actively learn platform into teaching. I am sure my students will love it. Many thanks. That was very useful and informative course.

By Nancy C M M

Mar 23, 2021

It is really nice that you can modify the questions on the text and also highlight what you think is relevant for your students.

By Rozie_2020

Feb 24, 2021

By theCoo

Apr 2, 2022

Concise and helpful guiding videos. Pretty interactive, really appreciated!

By Vini t

Jun 20, 2021

By Rimoshan F

May 30, 2021

T​hank you for hosting this course. This is very useful

By Khushi S

Jun 28, 2021

excellent

By Manish B T

Jun 21, 2021

mast

By SHIHAB A

May 29, 2021

good

By Alpomishbek B

Jul 20, 2021

I​ can't exit from this project! Please help me!

