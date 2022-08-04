Coursera Project Network
Adobe Photoshop Para Principiantes: Efectos y técnicas
Coursera Project Network

Adobe Photoshop Para Principiantes: Efectos y técnicas

Kevin Rodriguez

Instructor: Kevin Rodriguez

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours (approximately)
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

What you'll learn

  • Aplica filtros inteligentes a una imagen.

  • Incorpora efectos de color a una imagen.

  • Aumenta la escala de una imagen para imprimirla en alta resolución.

Skills you'll practice

  • Category: Photography
  • Category: Photo Enhancement
  • Category: Color Grading
  • Category: Adobe Photoshop
  • Category: Editing

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours

  • Receive training from industry experts
  • Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
  • Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Aprende sobre Adobe Photoshop y familiarízate con el software.

  2. Aprende a convertir una imagen en un objeto inteligente para aplicar filtros inteligentes.

  3. Aprende cómo incorporar efectos de color a una imagen.

  4. Practica cómo aplicar diferentes efectos de color a una imagen

  5. Aprende a ampliar una imagen para hacer una impresión de alta resolución

  6. Aprende a exportar una imagen para imprimir

  7. El alumno aplicará filtros inteligentes, efectos de color y escalado de una imagen para impresión en alta resolución.

Recommended experience

7 project images

Instructor

Kevin Rodriguez
Coursera Project Network
2 Courses566 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

