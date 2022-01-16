Chevron Left
In this course, you’ll increase your knowledge of and experience with relational tables as you explore alternative ways of getting data into tables. You’ll also look at some of the advanced features that can give relational tables super powers. As you learn about the new features, you’ll use SQLiteStudio to apply them to your tables. Those features will enable your tables to more efficiently manage data—while keeping your data safe and accurate. Tables are great for data storage. The concept of organizing data in rows and columns is familiar to most people. Accountants use spreadsheets to organize financial data, making it easier to budget and track expenses. Parents use lists with columns to track their family’s schedules so that everyone gets to participate in outside activities. Even the Internal Revenue Service gets in the game by using tax tables to provide tax amounts for a variety of incomes. Even a simple grocery list is tabular in nature. Each row is an item, with one column having the item's name/description, and a second column noting the quantity needed. It’s no surprise that database designers like to use tables in a relational database to organize and store data. In the Design and Create a Relational Database Table Using SQLiteStudio course you learned about tables. You created and populated a relational table using the SQLiteStudio database management system. That was a great beginning. Now it's time for the next step!...

By FLIGHT1125 B

Jan 16, 2022

this a perfect course if you have some background in databases and how they work., to brush up on applying basic database principles to an sqlite project.

By ASHWARY J

Jun 8, 2020

Nice course and amazing use of cloud technology to learn concepts and practical implementation at the same time.

By Devika R R

Jul 6, 2020

the course was very good and well explained with right examples and explanation.

By Umbare A B

May 9, 2020

Nice course of vpcsc thanks

By Yogananth M

Nov 11, 2020

Very informative course

By Dr. I R

May 19, 2020

This is useful one

By Saidu A T

Jul 16, 2020

Good

By tale p

Jun 27, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 24, 2020

Nice

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 19, 2020

nice

By Warnakulasuriya S A F

May 23, 2020

Would have been great if we had some sort of a data sheet or a pdf file that reminds us what we had done during this guided project.

By FRANK M R C

Jun 24, 2020

mas despierta y mas segura segura la instructora

By Challa m

May 12, 2020

Excellent course to learn ....

