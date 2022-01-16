FB
Jan 15, 2022
this a perfect course if you have some background in databases and how they work., to brush up on applying basic database principles to an sqlite project.
AJ
Jun 7, 2020
Nice course and amazing use of cloud technology to learn concepts and practical implementation at the same time.
By Devika R R•
Jul 6, 2020
the course was very good and well explained with right examples and explanation.
By Umbare A B•
May 9, 2020
Nice course of vpcsc thanks
By Yogananth M•
Nov 11, 2020
Very informative course
By Dr. I R•
May 19, 2020
This is useful one
By Saidu A T•
Jul 16, 2020
Good
By tale p•
Jun 27, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 24, 2020
Nice
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 19, 2020
nice
By Warnakulasuriya S A F•
May 23, 2020
Would have been great if we had some sort of a data sheet or a pdf file that reminds us what we had done during this guided project.
By FRANK M R C•
Jun 24, 2020
mas despierta y mas segura segura la instructora
By Challa m•
May 12, 2020
Excellent course to learn ....