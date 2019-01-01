Learner Reviews & Feedback for Apply advanced testing for your Django web application by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn some of the advanced features of Django testing framework. For a given sample Django project, you will learn how to feed the testing database with data using fixtures. You will use different methods to customize the project-wide settings during a test. You will learn how to test form submission, and understand how to test the response object for strings. In particular, you will use the Beautiful Soup python library to test the response object for the presence of HTML tags. Finally, you will learn how to instruct Django to skip tests.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....