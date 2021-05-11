Chevron Left
4.8
27 ratings
About the Course

TestNG stands for Test Next Generation is a testing framework that provides the developer the ability to write more flexible and powerful tests with help of easy annotations, grouping, sequencing & parametrizing. It can easily be integrated with automation tools like Selenium and is widely used by automation test experts to write functional tests. In this one-hour guided project through hands-on, practical exercises, you will learn advanced concepts like executing test cases using TestNG XML file, grouping test cases, and performing data-driven testing. In this project, you will learn - Executing TestNG test cases using TestNG XML file Order of execution of methods via TestNG annotations Executing test cases of multiple classes via TestNG XML file Executing test cases of all the classes of a package Grouping test cases and executing them via TestNG XML file Parameterizing test methods using @Paramters annotation Parallel execution of test cases on multiple browsers using TestNG Data-Driven testing using Data Provider...

By Nadia F

May 11, 2021

Love it! I am now able to use TestNG in my tests! Thanks for sharing this

By jeyaprakash s

Jul 11, 2021

everything explained very well easy to understand the function

By PODUGU S C

Apr 9, 2021

excellent

By Robert F

Apr 4, 2022

While I did learn and become familiar with TestNG and Selinium by typing as the instructor did, there was almost no explaination of how the pieces fit together, or why we were doing what we were doing, my learning was pretty brittle. For example, the lab setup was misconfigured... the Selenium driver was too old for the browsers installed.

Since I was pulled into the project with the assumption that everything was correctly built, and not given the tools to fix them when they weren't, I found the course frustrating.

