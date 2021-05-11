NF
May 10, 2021
Love it! I am now able to use TestNG in my tests! Thanks for sharing this
JS
Jul 10, 2021
everything explained very well easy to understand the function
By Nadia F•
May 11, 2021
By jeyaprakash s•
Jul 11, 2021
By PODUGU S C•
Apr 9, 2021
excellent
By Robert F•
Apr 4, 2022
While I did learn and become familiar with TestNG and Selinium by typing as the instructor did, there was almost no explaination of how the pieces fit together, or why we were doing what we were doing, my learning was pretty brittle. For example, the lab setup was misconfigured... the Selenium driver was too old for the browsers installed.
Since I was pulled into the project with the assumption that everything was correctly built, and not given the tools to fix them when they weren't, I found the course frustrating.