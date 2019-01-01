Learner Reviews & Feedback for AI-Powered Chest Disease Detection and Classification by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Hello everyone and welcome to this hands-on guided project on Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chest disease detection and classification. AI has been revolutionizing healthcare and medicine in many areas such as: (1) Medical imagery, (2) Drug research, and (3) Genome development. Deep learning has been proven to be superior in detecting and classifying disease using imagery data.
In this case study, we will automate the process of detecting and classifying chest disease from X-Ray images to reduce the cost and time of detection. This guided project is practical and directly applicable to the healthcare industry. You can add this project to your portfolio of projects which is essential for your next job interview....