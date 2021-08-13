تصميم السيرة الذاتية باستخدام وورد اونلاين (word online)
تعريف وظائف واجهات وبوابات برنامج وورد اونلاين.
استخدام قوالب وورد اونلاين لتصميم سيرة الذاتية .
استخدم الجداول والصور والأيقونات لتصميم قالب سيرة ذاتية.
هذا المشروع الإرشادي"تصميم السيرة الذاتية باستخدام ورد اونلاين" مخصص للخريجين الجدد والباحثين عن وظائف الذين لا يمتلكون مهارات عالية في استخدام الحاسوب . في هذا المشروع الموجه الذي يستغرق ساعتين ستتعرف على مهام واجهات وبوابات ورد وتستخدم قوالب وورد في إنشاء السيرة الذاتية، كما أنك ستستخدم الجداول والصور والأيقونات في خلق قوالب السيرة الذاتية بنفسك. لتحقيق ذلك ستسكتشف واجهات وقوالب برنامج وورد، وتتعلم كيفية اضافة الجداول والصور والأيقونات وتخصيص مظهرها. كذلك ستقوم بإنجاز فعاليتين تطبيقيتين اختياريتين لانشاء سيرة ذاتية. في نهاية هذا المشروع ستنفذ مهمة عملية لتصميم السيرة الذاتية الخاصة بك وتضيفها الى معرض أعمالك. يعد هذا المشروع فريداً من نوعه لأنه يمكنك من تصميم سيرتك الذاتية بدون الحاجة الى مهارات حاسوبية عالية، كما سيعلمك كيفية استخدام برنامج وورد اونلاين، الذي يعتبر أداة قيمة في حياتك الشخصية والعملية.
معالجة النصوص
مايكروسوفت وورد اونلاين
تصميم السيرة الذاتية
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
مقدمة الى المشروع الموجه ومايكروسوفت وورد اونلاين
انشاء سيرة ذاتية باستخدام قوالب وورد اونلاين.
مهمة تمرين اختيارية: إتمام تصميم سيرة ذاتية باستخدام القوالب.
بناء قالب جديد باستخدام الجداول والصور والأيقونات.
تخصيص مظهر الجداول وتنسيق نصوص السيرة الذاتية.
مهمة تدريبية اختيارية: تصميم سيرة ذاتية من الصفر
تحدي اختياري: صمم السيرة الذاتية الخاصة بك باستخدام القوالب وارفعها الى معرض أعمالك.
