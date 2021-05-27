Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Align Design Teams with SCAMPER Brainstorming in Miro by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
10 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to use SCAMPER brainstorming strategies to enhance product and service development by efficiently moving your team to the improvement and innovation stages of user experience and user interface design. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying SCAMPER brainstorming strategies and visualizing the results in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Align Design Teams with SCAMPER Brainstorming in Miro

By Herve L

May 27, 2021

easy tool to support a brainstorming session

By Jermaine C S

Jan 5, 2022

very nice and glad to have new knowledge

Placeholder