Analiza tu mercado con Python
Importarás bibliotecas y datasets
Procesarás textos
Aplicarás Machine Learning
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
En este curso aprenderás a realizar un análisis de reseñas de un restaurante utilizando la técnica de análisis de sentimientos en Python, trabajando en el entorno de Jupyter en la nube y utilizando técnicas de procesamiento de texto y algoritmos de machine learning que te permitirán clasificar la opinión de las personas. Debido al impacto y popularidad que tiene Python entre la comunidad académica y profesional hemos realizado este proyecto guiado donde podrás aprender herramientas para brindar un mejor servicio a tu audiencia o mercado a través del análisis de sus comentarios. La experiencia de este curso te permitirá procesar texto para realizar un análisis de sentimientos, mismo que puede ser utilizado para campañas políticas o de marketing, medir impactos en redes sociales o desarrollar programas para otras aplicaciones en tecnología, matemática, ingeniería y ciencia. Python es un lenguaje fácil de aprender, sin embargo, para realizar este proyecto necesitas contar con un conocimiento básico de programación o experiencia en este lenguaje. Recuerda revisar todos los recursos disponibles para ti.
No se requiere experiencia
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Importar las Bibliotecas y el Dataset
Preprocesar el texto
Extracción Características
Aplica Machine Learning
Pon a prueba tu modelo
