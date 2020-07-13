Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will create, clean, explore and analyze San Francisco’s building permit public data. We will use OpenStreetMap API to find the geo-coordinates of buildings using R and RStudio and we will analyze the final results in Tableau. You will learn basic data cleaning techniques using R, create a function to make requests to the OpenStreeMaps API and leverage Tableau to generate insights. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Muhammad I

Jul 13, 2020

Cloud desktop is very laggy even writing something is not responsive. I can't download any course material (I dont know why, but the downloading process is never end). Despite that, I like the topic. For first time, I know R languange+OSM+Tableau which usefull to analyze city data

By Agnes L

Sep 9, 2020

The response time of the Rhythm platform is too slow. I feel lagging for every single character I type. very annoying. The teaching method is not efficient.

By William H

Sep 30, 2020

Excellent course, I really got a lot out of it. Recommended.

By Carey D

Oct 18, 2020

Overall, this course provides a good overview of the power and possibilities of R and Tableau. If you are not currently comfortable working with R, I wouldn't recommend this class. I wish the class had a specific research question -- a lot of the cleaning in R felt arbitrary without know what our end goal was. Note that you'll need to sign up for a free trial of Tableau -- that wasn't clear at the beginning of the course.

By Aviparna B

May 11, 2022

Extremly poor course! Candidates are facing problems in the code chunks given and there is no response from the moderator/teacher.

My suggestion will be to delete this course if the moderator is not able to answer the queries. Taking money from the candidates and providing no response to their questions is nothing short of robbery!

By Arturo B

Jun 28, 2021

Thank you Jose Luis Rodriguez

By nitish k

Jul 12, 2021

Poor R code, throws up errors often

