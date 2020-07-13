By Muhammad I•
Jul 13, 2020
Cloud desktop is very laggy even writing something is not responsive. I can't download any course material (I dont know why, but the downloading process is never end). Despite that, I like the topic. For first time, I know R languange+OSM+Tableau which usefull to analyze city data
By Agnes L•
Sep 9, 2020
The response time of the Rhythm platform is too slow. I feel lagging for every single character I type. very annoying. The teaching method is not efficient.
By William H•
Sep 30, 2020
Excellent course, I really got a lot out of it. Recommended.
By Carey D•
Oct 18, 2020
Overall, this course provides a good overview of the power and possibilities of R and Tableau. If you are not currently comfortable working with R, I wouldn't recommend this class. I wish the class had a specific research question -- a lot of the cleaning in R felt arbitrary without know what our end goal was. Note that you'll need to sign up for a free trial of Tableau -- that wasn't clear at the beginning of the course.
By Aviparna B•
May 11, 2022
Extremly poor course! Candidates are facing problems in the code chunks given and there is no response from the moderator/teacher.
My suggestion will be to delete this course if the moderator is not able to answer the queries. Taking money from the candidates and providing no response to their questions is nothing short of robbery!
By Arturo B•
Jun 28, 2021
Thank you Jose Luis Rodriguez
By nitish k•
Jul 12, 2021
Poor R code, throws up errors often