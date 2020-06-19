SD
Apr 29, 2020
I have learnt the skill of Python Panda Programming and application of Plotty using for statistical data\n\ngraphical representation
YS
May 3, 2020
The guided project was very nicely explained and gave me a hands on experience with Feature Engineering and Data Visualization.
By Pearl S•
Jun 19, 2020
This is marked as a Beginner project, but there is a prerequisite that is not mentioned anywhere. The prerequisite project is marked as an Intermediate level project, so it doesn't quite make sense. It needs to be clear that the other project is a prerequisite for this one. I took this to get an introduction to Plotly and Python - alot of time was spent on how to clean and group data through Python, which I guess was helpful, but more description around the correct syntax for functions would have been helpful.
By afif r a•
Aug 2, 2020
its amazing for beginner
By manya g•
May 27, 2020
it was not much hands on
By marvin m•
Oct 28, 2020
There are alot of bugs in the code. I spent more hours debugging the codes (which I still have not found the errors). While I appreciate the skilling up on debugging - it just ate up too much time and killed the momentum.
By Yashodhan M•
Jul 21, 2020
After gathering the fundamental knowledge in python, the next thing I wanted to do was study about data visualization. I was totally taking this course to check whether I am liking this particular domain. Trust me after completing both the projects i.e. Seaborn and Plotly I can at least tell myself that I love data visualization. Yes, the syntax is confusing for first timers but you won't enjoy courses where they teach you theory so I purposely took these two courses. Thanks a lot for sharing your knowledge
By SHOMNATH D•
Apr 30, 2020
I have learnt the skill of Python Panda Programming and application of Plotty using for statistical data
graphical representation
By Yash S•
May 4, 2020
The guided project was very nicely explained and gave me a hands on experience with Feature Engineering and Data Visualization.
By Charudatt M•
Sep 16, 2020
Good to have hands-on experience
By Sheildon G•
Jun 1, 2020
very interesting and refreshing
By Aymal K K•
Apr 27, 2020
Good EDA Concepts are discussed
By Shriniwas S U•
May 2, 2020
Satisfied with task
By Rahul m•
Apr 23, 2020
Very interesting
By SAMRATH P S•
May 28, 2020
fantastic!!
By Partheepan•
Apr 20, 2020
Very Useful
By Vaibhavi b K•
Sep 13, 2020
intersting
By Doss D•
Jun 30, 2020
Thank you
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 12, 2020
satisfied
By Veeramanickam M•
Apr 23, 2020
Thank you
By Deepa P•
Sep 30, 2020
Good
By Kavitha A S•
Jul 14, 2020
good
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 18, 2020
nice
By tale p•
Jun 17, 2020
good
By Anantharaman K•
Jul 12, 2020
The course gives us a look into feature engineering. The code explanation was OK. But it actually puts emphasis on the learners to be familiar with pandas and matplotlib libraries basics. So might be a little scarier for absolute beginners.
By kumar g•
Jun 21, 2020
i raise a query during class time but not get resolved maybe it happen due to some technical issue.please fix this.thanks for the guided projects.
By Arul S•
Jun 27, 2020
Great Course to get a foundation of plotly . One will also get a good knowledge of dealing with time series data