By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Lokesh M B - I ( a M B A D•
Jul 31, 2020
Not so great if you want to learn. But its good if you wanna try out.
By Paulo P•
Apr 17, 2021
Very good way to start in OpenCV and NumPy. The speed is good and we can stop, pause and try again. I am waiting for part 2! thanks!
By Andres F•
Aug 3, 2020
Fast and directly, clear, a great bases for your video projects #PythonsIsCool
By Pyry P•
Apr 28, 2021
Well explained and easy to follow every step, Thanks :)
By g j•
Oct 18, 2020
Nice, but provide more knowledge on this.
By Jesus M Z F•
Aug 2, 2020
Great course
By Devansh S•
Aug 24, 2020
Good for developing an interest in the field and to understand the basics.
By th.groh@t-online.de•
May 21, 2022
Clear and understandable, some comments could be a bit more detailed
By KAUSHAL P•
Aug 28, 2020
somehow helpful , but it is too limited knowledge
By Dhruv S•
Dec 10, 2021
Its basic content for sure, not sure why its branded as an intermediate project