Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyzing Video with OpenCV and NumPy by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
55 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

In this one hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of reading, analyzing and writing video using Python, NumPy and OpenCV. We will be working with a short documentary film which is in the public domain, so we are free to download and manipulate it. We will read in the video data frame-by-frame, examine the contents and modify them from Python. By the end of this project, you will have analyzed a video at the pixel level, modified its contents and created a new video file Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Lokesh M B - I ( a M B A D

Jul 31, 2020

Not so great if you want to learn. But its good if you wanna try out.

By Paulo P

Apr 17, 2021

Very good way to start in OpenCV and NumPy. The speed is good and we can stop, pause and try again. I am waiting for part 2! thanks!

By Andres F

Aug 3, 2020

Fast and directly, clear, a great bases for your video projects #PythonsIsCool

By Pyry P

Apr 28, 2021

Well explained and easy to follow every step, Thanks :)

By g j

Oct 18, 2020

Nice, but provide more knowledge on this.

By Jesus M Z F

Aug 2, 2020

Great course

By Devansh S

Aug 24, 2020

Good for developing an interest in the field and to understand the basics.

By th.groh@t-online.de

May 21, 2022

C​lear and understandable, some comments could be a bit more detailed

By KAUSHAL P

Aug 28, 2020

somehow helpful , but it is too limited knowledge

By Dhruv S

Dec 10, 2021

Its basic content for sure, not sure why its branded as an intermediate project

