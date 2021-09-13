Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an Android App with Kotlin by Coursera Project Network
4.4
stars
17 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In this 1.5 hours class, you will learn one of the newest programming languages Kotlin and how to make Android apps by creating a game that runs on Android devices from scratch. At the end of the class, you will understand the basics of android application development and the fundamentals of Kotlin.
Note: A free account on Appetize.io is required....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Create an Android App with Kotlin
By Fairy F
•
Sep 13, 2021
A good introduction to android development, very simple and consistent course.
By Ramesh T
•
Jul 26, 2021
Nice! quick way to get started with Android & Kotlin