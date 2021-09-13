Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an Android App with Kotlin by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
17 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

In this 1.5 hours class, you will learn one of the newest programming languages Kotlin and how to make Android apps by creating a game that runs on Android devices from scratch. At the end of the class, you will understand the basics of android application development and the fundamentals of Kotlin. Note: A free account on Appetize.io is required....
By Fairy F

Sep 13, 2021

A good introduction to android development, very simple and consistent course.

By Ramesh T

Jul 26, 2021

Nice! quick way to get started with Android & Kotlin

