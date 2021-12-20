Android Programming for Beginners - Contacts Application
Learn to work with Activity Results
Learn to work costume listview Adapter
Learn to work with Intents Actions for Sending SMS and Make a phone Call
By the end of this project you'll learn to create a simple Contacts application. this application will have the ability to call or send sms to different contacts. Also the user can add new Contact to the contacts list. throughout this project we are going to work with, Costume Listview Adapters, Intent Actions, button click listeners and Cardviews. this project is for those who are looking for a simple practice to test their knowledge of Android programming. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Android Software Development
Java Programming
Java
Xml
Costume ListView Adapter
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creating UI xml file of the Main Activity
Creating layout of our Costume Adapter
Creating our Costume Listview adapter
Adding the Ability to call and send sms to contacts
Adding the Ability to Add new contacts to our project
