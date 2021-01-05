Learner Reviews & Feedback for Android Programming for Beginners - Contacts Application by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project you'll learn to create a simple Contacts application. this application will have the ability to call or send sms to different contacts. Also the user can add new Contact to the contacts list. throughout this project we are going to work with, Costume Listview Adapters, Intent Actions, button click listeners and Cardviews. this project is for those who are looking for a simple practice to test their knowledge of Android programming.
Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Turikumana I
Jan 5, 2021
thanks Coursera
By w w
Dec 20, 2021
wow i enjoyed this course as well thank you so much coursera team.