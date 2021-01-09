Chevron Left
By the end of this project you'll create a Simple BMI calculator Android application using Android studio and Java. we are going to work with: - Text Views - Buttons - Toast Messages - EditText Views - Intents and Activities - ImageViews - Linear Layouts. In this project we will also cover different types of listeners in Android. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Sergio A

Jan 9, 2021

very easy to follow and to understand basic concepts

By BOCHICCHIO F

Feb 11, 2021

asy to follow, complete

By Edward S

May 18, 2022

The project content was decent, but the Rhyme platform is utter garbage. Good luck trying to get through any project that uses an IDE with a dark theme inside of Rhyme.

Can't you compel instructors for Guided Projects with Android Studio to use the IntelliJ Light theme instead of Darkula, Coursera? Yeah, it's not a badass dark theme, but it would probably be a lot more readable when someone's trying to follow along with the instructor video.

