By Sergio A•
Jan 9, 2021
very easy to follow and to understand basic concepts
By BOCHICCHIO F•
Feb 11, 2021
asy to follow, complete
By Edward S•
May 18, 2022
The project content was decent, but the Rhyme platform is utter garbage. Good luck trying to get through any project that uses an IDE with a dark theme inside of Rhyme.
Can't you compel instructors for Guided Projects with Android Studio to use the IntelliJ Light theme instead of Darkula, Coursera? Yeah, it's not a badass dark theme, but it would probably be a lot more readable when someone's trying to follow along with the instructor video.