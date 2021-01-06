Chevron Left
Welcome to "Introduction to Ansible: The Fundamentals". In this guided project you will learn how to implement infrastructure as a code practice using Ansible, a configuration management tool. The task-based approach that we follow in our guided project will get you a better understanding of Ansible that comes very handy while working on your real-life project. . Most importantly you will leave this course with more confidence that will get you to work in Ansible more efficiently. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course! Happy learning !!!!!...

EE

Apr 8, 2021

SM

Apr 18, 2021

By Ramazan T

Jan 6, 2021

I think hands-on courses and courses with projects of this kind are useful. Thanks for the course.

By Sanchit M

Apr 19, 2021

Great course to understand the basics! Although I wish there were more modules covered since it was a great learning experience.

By Effat E

Apr 9, 2021

instructions are accurate, and project's content is adequate for someone who is a beginner and hasn't worked with ansible before

By Stefano G

Jun 25, 2021

The very fundamentals of Ansible clearly shown and explained. A very good starting point.

By Leo M

Oct 9, 2021

Buen comienzo al mundo ansible. Para principiantes.

By Ivan Z Z

Dec 8, 2020

Straight forward, directly to the point!

By Efren A T

Mar 11, 2021

Great introductions to Ansible!

By enoch a

Mar 1, 2021

Great course for beginners

By Кувшинников Д В

Jul 6, 2021

nice expanation material

By dpuser

Feb 18, 2021

good for beginners

By IC C

Oct 15, 2021

Basic training

By Bernardo M R

Apr 7, 2021

nice job!

By Amol C P

May 11, 2021

Great

By Gerald R

Jul 12, 2021

In principle, the instructor guides well through the small project. However, I couldn't follow the project completely because the sample code (e.g. the roles.yml file) threw errors.

By Richard D O A

Apr 26, 2021

Very good introduction for Ansible and a good teacher. Easy to learn.

But the content of the lesson is feels a little too few

By Naresh S

Jan 28, 2022

i​ was new to ansible and the instructor able to educate me on basic nuts and bolts of ansible

By Cen T

Apr 4, 2021

display interfaces can be more readable

By Maria V

Feb 21, 2022

Мне не понравилось занятие, потому что мало информации о написании плейбуков.

Не объяснятеся, что это было асинхронное написание.

Облачное работчее пространство постоянно отключалось через три минуты, это раздражает.

В блокноте была напечатала речь, которой не хватает пунктуации.

Мне было сложно понимать из-за отсуствии элементарных точек в предложении. Приходилось пересматривать и вслушиваться в интонацию, когда диктор останавливался.

In English

I didn't like the lesson because there is little information about writing playbooks. Do not explain that it was asynchronous writing. The cloud workspace kept shutting down after three minutes, which is annoying. There was a typed speech in a notebook that lacked punctuation. It was difficult for me to understand because of the lack of elementary points in the sentence. I had to review and listen to the intonation when the announcer stopped.

By Job v G

May 25, 2021

Teacher jumps through the material. Course material should handle doing things on a remote host.

The pronunciation of the teacher is sometimes hard to follow. Screen recording of teacher should not scroll.

