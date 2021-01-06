EE
Apr 8, 2021
instructions are accurate, and project's content is adequate for someone who is a beginner and hasn't worked with ansible before
SM
Apr 18, 2021
Great course to understand the basics! Although I wish there were more modules covered since it was a great learning experience.
By Ramazan T•
Jan 6, 2021
I think hands-on courses and courses with projects of this kind are useful. Thanks for the course.
By Sanchit M•
Apr 19, 2021
By Effat E•
Apr 9, 2021
By Stefano G•
Jun 25, 2021
The very fundamentals of Ansible clearly shown and explained. A very good starting point.
By Leo M•
Oct 9, 2021
Buen comienzo al mundo ansible. Para principiantes.
By Ivan Z Z•
Dec 8, 2020
Straight forward, directly to the point!
By Efren A T•
Mar 11, 2021
Great introductions to Ansible!
By enoch a•
Mar 1, 2021
Great course for beginners
By Кувшинников Д В•
Jul 6, 2021
nice expanation material
By dpuser•
Feb 18, 2021
good for beginners
By IC C•
Oct 15, 2021
Basic training
By Bernardo M R•
Apr 7, 2021
nice job!
By Amol C P•
May 11, 2021
Great
By Gerald R•
Jul 12, 2021
In principle, the instructor guides well through the small project. However, I couldn't follow the project completely because the sample code (e.g. the roles.yml file) threw errors.
By Richard D O A•
Apr 26, 2021
Very good introduction for Ansible and a good teacher. Easy to learn.
But the content of the lesson is feels a little too few
By Naresh S•
Jan 28, 2022
i was new to ansible and the instructor able to educate me on basic nuts and bolts of ansible
By Cen T•
Apr 4, 2021
display interfaces can be more readable
By Maria V•
Feb 21, 2022
Мне не понравилось занятие, потому что мало информации о написании плейбуков.
Не объяснятеся, что это было асинхронное написание.
Облачное работчее пространство постоянно отключалось через три минуты, это раздражает.
В блокноте была напечатала речь, которой не хватает пунктуации.
Мне было сложно понимать из-за отсуствии элементарных точек в предложении. Приходилось пересматривать и вслушиваться в интонацию, когда диктор останавливался.
In English
I didn't like the lesson because there is little information about writing playbooks. Do not explain that it was asynchronous writing. The cloud workspace kept shutting down after three minutes, which is annoying. There was a typed speech in a notebook that lacked punctuation. It was difficult for me to understand because of the lack of elementary points in the sentence. I had to review and listen to the intonation when the announcer stopped.
By Job v G•
May 25, 2021
Teacher jumps through the material. Course material should handle doing things on a remote host.
The pronunciation of the teacher is sometimes hard to follow. Screen recording of teacher should not scroll.