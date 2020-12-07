IV
Sep 12, 2021
Great short project to start learning Ansible. The Mario game was a nice touch that made the material fun for me. Great Teacher. Thanks.
KD
Oct 2, 2021
If someone wants to start on ansible; this is the best content you can start with.
By C J•
Dec 7, 2020
This was a good introduction to Ansible, it was more like a quick overview, but I will need more information about Ansible. All things considered for what I did do and learn he's a pretty impressive instructor. He took it step-by-step explaining upfront what to do and not do and showed us what would happen if you do get an error. I learned on my own what happens when you don't do a --connection=local during a script. I needed to open a new terminal.
By Otávio M•
Nov 2, 2021
Short and to-the-point. A LOT of content is touched, although it is not very expanded upon if outside the immediate scope of the course. You can learn ansible well if you want to be done quickly or learn a lot about DevOps strategies & tools if you take the time to research all that is presented.
By Gerald R•
Jul 15, 2021
Instructor was able to introduce Ansible well with his steady manner. The playbooks as well as the documentation on Github are successful. Keep it up!
By Ivan S V•
Sep 12, 2021
By Miklos L•
Jan 8, 2021
The course is nice, but very basic. But it's name says it, so no complaint here. A more comprehensive version of this would be welcome.
By Kamalanathan D•
Oct 3, 2021
By Ramazan T•
May 26, 2021
Thank you so much for the well-prepared course.
By Richard D O A•
Apr 27, 2021
Good teacher, good learning materials
By Rachid Z•
Nov 13, 2020
Very short but interesting. Thanks.
By Rohit P•
Dec 30, 2020
Thank you
By Kulnev S•
Feb 18, 2021
Thanks!
By Amol C P•
May 12, 2021
Great
By Suyash J•
Mar 8, 2021
The course is good. I would like to request to make an advance for the same. Simply for me this course has lighted a spark to know more about Ansible
By Cen T•
Apr 3, 2021
errors must be considered
By Job v G•
May 26, 2021
fun and complete.
By OM P•
Jun 11, 2021
Very basic course