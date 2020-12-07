Chevron Left
Back to Ansible Basics & Installing WordPress on LAMP with Playbooks

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ansible Basics & Installing WordPress on LAMP with Playbooks by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
49 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

This guided-project introduces you to Ansible automation and configuration management, provisioning, deploying, and managing compute infrastructure with Ansible. By the end of this project, you will be able to set up, develop, and use Ansible to configure and automate your environment. In addition, you will learn to install WordPress on LAMP with Playbooks. This exercise will allow you to understand how to write, customize and apply Ansible Playbooks for automating and orchestrating software stacks....

Top reviews

IV

Sep 12, 2021

Great short project to start learning Ansible. The Mario game was a nice touch that made the material fun for me. Great Teacher. Thanks.

KD

Oct 2, 2021

If someone wants to start on ansible; this is the best content you can start with.

Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for Ansible Basics & Installing WordPress on LAMP with Playbooks

By C J

Dec 7, 2020

This was a good introduction to Ansible, it was more like a quick overview, but I will need more information about Ansible. All things considered for what I did do and learn he's a pretty impressive instructor. He took it step-by-step explaining upfront what to do and not do and showed us what would happen if you do get an error. I learned on my own what happens when you don't do a --connection=local during a script. I needed to open a new terminal.

By Otávio M

Nov 2, 2021

Short and to-the-point. A LOT of content is touched, although it is not very expanded upon if outside the immediate scope of the course. You can learn ansible well if you want to be done quickly or learn a lot about DevOps strategies & tools if you take the time to research all that is presented.

By Gerald R

Jul 15, 2021

Instructor was able to introduce Ansible well with his steady manner. The playbooks as well as the documentation on Github are successful. Keep it up!

By Ivan S V

Sep 12, 2021

G​reat short project to start learning Ansible. The Mario game was a nice touch that made the material fun for me. Great Teacher. Thanks.

By Miklos L

Jan 8, 2021

The course is nice, but very basic. But it's name says it, so no complaint here. A more comprehensive version of this would be welcome.

By Kamalanathan D

Oct 3, 2021

If someone wants to start on ansible; this is the best content you can start with.

By Ramazan T

May 26, 2021

Thank you so much for the well-prepared course.

By Richard D O A

Apr 27, 2021

Good teacher, good learning materials

By Rachid Z

Nov 13, 2020

Very short but interesting. Thanks.

By Rohit P

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you

By Kulnev S

Feb 18, 2021

Thanks!

By Amol C P

May 12, 2021

Great

By Suyash J

Mar 8, 2021

The course is good. I would like to request to make an advance for the same. Simply for me this course has lighted a spark to know more about Ansible

By Cen T

Apr 3, 2021

errors must be considered

By Job v G

May 26, 2021

f​un and complete.

By OM P

Jun 11, 2021

Very basic course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder