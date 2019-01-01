API Testing a real web application via Postman
14 ratings
Understanding API Testing
Testing OAuth 2.0 flow
Testing secured GET/POST/PUT API requests and response
14 ratings
Understanding API Testing
Testing OAuth 2.0 flow
Testing secured GET/POST/PUT API requests and response
API is an acronym for Application Programming Interface. In software application (app) development, API is the middle layer also known as logic layer or backend layer and lies between the front-end (UI) and the database layer. APIs enable communication and data exchange from one software system to another. API testing is a software testing practice that tests the APIs directly — from their functionality, reliability, performance, to security. In this project, we will practice the API testing of a real web application using the Postman tool covering scenarios like creating, updating, retrieving resources, and also the authorization flow using OAuth 2.0 flow
Postman
Api Testing
Backend Testing
Manual API Testing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understanding API Testing, it's need and environment setup
Understanding OAuth 2.0 flow
Getting Grant Access
Get Access Token
Add an item to the list (POST request)
Get item (GET request) and Edit Item (PUT request)
Add assertions to the requests
Refresh Token
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.