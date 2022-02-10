Chevron Left
Karate is an open-source framework for API Test automation that uses BDD style syntax, has a rich assertion library, built-in HTML reports. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn -- 1. API testing basics and Karate framework 2. Sending GET, POST, PUT, PATCH and DELETE requests via Karate framework 3. Add assertions to write effective test scenarios via the Karate framework...
By Sneha P

Feb 10, 2022

It was an amazing & totally practical .

By Anand S

Dec 14, 2021

Amazing course content for beginers

