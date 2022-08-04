Learner Reviews & Feedback for APIs in Java: Call and Integrate an API by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
As a Java backend developer, why is it important to use rest endpoint? REST is a logical choice for building APIs that allow users to connect to, manage and interact with cloud services flexibly in a distributed environment. RESTful APIs are used by such sites as Amazon, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter.
In this intermediate 90-minute project, you will utilize an API in your java application, create method headers for APIs, pass arguments to your java APIs, incorporate Java methods into a Java API application, and use the Java collection library in a Java application. To achieve this, you will first explore REST APIs, their methods and usage, and create a HelloWorld API with Eclipse and Maven. Moreover, you will learn how to create endpoints to retrieve, look-up, and add new data within a list of students. Using all the skills taught, you will end the project by creating a customer management API.
This project is unique as it teaches you how to implement API endpoints in Java simply and efficiently in an entirely simulated environment where all the necessary software and tools are readily available. To succeed in this project, you must have a solid understanding of the client-server model, Java programming experience, and familiarity with the Eclipse IDE, Maven, and Postman....