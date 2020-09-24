RP
Sep 2, 2020
This was a quick course for learning some basics of Bash. The format made learning quick and easy!
MA
Nov 26, 2020
useful scripts were made during the course but i think it needs more simpler samples :D
By Prakhar D•
Sep 24, 2020
I was expecting some hand-on practice on BASH but it is just like solve a quiz and get a certificate.
By Leopoldo H•
Sep 15, 2020
Great introductory course to Bash. I wish this was in a mini-series of other bash scripting guided projects. I enjoyed re-learning a few things that I had used previously. However, I do encourage the professor to go over a few of the commands used here before actually incorporating them into the project. Such as, "grep, cut, xargs, find and awk". The man covers much about them but it would be helpful to see them being introduced before the project begins. Thanks
By Rodney Y C L•
Jan 9, 2021
Great course @ http://rodyeo.dyndns.org
But cheating the public community! Why? After you subscription have expired all your past course contents completed and graduated are not accessible and it forced you to upgrade to paid subscription. This is absurd and cheating the general public community!
By Suhaimi C•
Feb 22, 2021
Great course with enough practice. Awesome instructor with great explanations. Thank you very much for teaching this course and made it easy to follow and practice. Highly recommend this course to learn bash scripting.
By Rachel P•
Sep 3, 2020
This was a quick course for learning some basics of Bash. The format made learning quick and easy!
By Monico A•
Nov 27, 2020
useful scripts were made during the course but i think it needs more simpler samples :D
By Titus C•
May 10, 2021
Amazing project to start learning script automation and bash
By Marco X M G•
Sep 9, 2020
Excelente curso, muy practico y rpido
By Ali•
Feb 7, 2021
Good intro
By Hector R H W•
Nov 24, 2020
Muito Boa
By Thanasan M•
Apr 21, 2021
good job
By juan c p•
Mar 27, 2022
The course has been very interesting, but I'm not totally satisfied with some aspects I think could be improved:
-> quality of voice recording
-> coursera platform experience
Anycase, my global opinion of this course is positive.
By Simon A•
Feb 6, 2021
Super love the simplicity of the instructions! Just too right for non-unix user like me! Thanks a lot for the help, will truly serve as a foundation in my next Bash courses!
By joshua s•
Jul 30, 2021
methodical and easy to follow; more beginner than intermediate
By Jethro A•
Dec 19, 2020
Informative
By Chao Y•
Oct 24, 2020
very basic bash knowledge, including some common used commands. For systematic bash knowledge, this course is not recommended.
By Jonathan P•
Apr 18, 2021
Audio quality was not good.
I often had the problem following the lecturer.
Overall interesting introduction.
By Antonio O M•
Jan 25, 2021
Test question:
Bash is not a terminal, it is a shell.
The shebang is not mandatory, but it's good to have.
By yi'fan b•
Mar 6, 2021
tooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo ez
should change category to lower than beginner!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
also not much exercise!!
By Chen C•
Nov 15, 2020
The project content doesn't match the description. I also can't hear the instructor clearly. It's a waste of time!