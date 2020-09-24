Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create Bash scripts that automates long and tedious tasks, evaluate and review some of the most commonly-used linux commands, and understand concepts such as conditional statements, loops, piping, and redirection to create powerful scripts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

RP

Sep 2, 2020

This was a quick course for learning some basics of Bash. The format made learning quick and easy!

MA

Nov 26, 2020

useful scripts were made during the course but i think it needs more simpler samples :D

By Prakhar D

Sep 24, 2020

I was expecting some hand-on practice on BASH but it is just like solve a quiz and get a certificate.

By Leopoldo H

Sep 15, 2020

Great introductory course to Bash. I wish this was in a mini-series of other bash scripting guided projects. I enjoyed re-learning a few things that I had used previously. However, I do encourage the professor to go over a few of the commands used here before actually incorporating them into the project. Such as, "grep, cut, xargs, find and awk". The man covers much about them but it would be helpful to see them being introduced before the project begins. Thanks

By Rodney Y C L

Jan 9, 2021

Great course @ http://rodyeo.dyndns.org

But cheating the public community! Why? After you subscription have expired all your past course contents completed and graduated are not accessible and it forced you to upgrade to paid subscription. This is absurd and cheating the general public community!

By Suhaimi C

Feb 22, 2021

Great course with enough practice. Awesome instructor with great explanations. Thank you very much for teaching this course and made it easy to follow and practice. Highly recommend this course to learn bash scripting.

By Rachel P

Sep 3, 2020

This was a quick course for learning some basics of Bash. The format made learning quick and easy!

By Monico A

Nov 27, 2020

useful scripts were made during the course but i think it needs more simpler samples :D

By Titus C

May 10, 2021

Amazing project to start learning script automation and bash

By Marco X M G

Sep 9, 2020

Excelente curso, muy practico y rpido

By Ali

Feb 7, 2021

Good intro

By Hector R H W

Nov 24, 2020

Muito Boa

By Thanasan M

Apr 21, 2021

good job

By juan c p

Mar 27, 2022

The course has been very interesting, but I'm not totally satisfied with some aspects I think could be improved:

-> quality of voice recording

-> coursera platform experience

Anycase, my global opinion of this course is positive.

By Simon A

Feb 6, 2021

Super love the simplicity of the instructions! Just too right for non-unix user like me! Thanks a lot for the help, will truly serve as a foundation in my next Bash courses!

By joshua s

Jul 30, 2021

methodical and easy to follow; more beginner than intermediate

By Jethro A

Dec 19, 2020

Informative

By Chao Y

Oct 24, 2020

very basic bash knowledge, including some common used commands. For systematic bash knowledge, this course is not recommended.

By Jonathan P

Apr 18, 2021

Audio quality was not good.

I often had the problem following the lecturer.

Overall interesting introduction.

By Antonio O M

Jan 25, 2021

Test question:

Bash is not a terminal, it is a shell.

The shebang is not mandatory, but it's good to have.

By yi'fan b

Mar 6, 2021

tooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo ez

should change category to lower than beginner!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

also not much exercise!!

By Chen C

Nov 15, 2020

The project content doesn't match the description. I also can't hear the instructor clearly. It's a waste of time!

