Zapier is the industry leader in task automation and gives users the ability to not only organize but to automate social media posting. By the end of this project, you will be able to set up an account with Zapier. You will learn how to connect your blog site to Zapier and then send out automated social media messages to your owned social media accounts. This is a great tool to use if you are blogging once a week or less and want to maximize your time spent on other tasks.
Blogging is one of the most recognized ways of improving traffic to websites. However, for this to work a blog needs a reliable way to share new blogs with its audiences. Using Zapier to automate this task will save you time and allow you to share your content with your audience immediately - rather than when you remember too! Zapier is the industry leader in task automation and gives users the ability to not only organize but to automate social media posting.
