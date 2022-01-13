By Tugba•
Jan 12, 2022
That was great experience for me. Saurabh Dhingra explains very well. I refreshed my knowledge. Thank you!
By sebastian i•
Sep 20, 2020
Just right to learn basics of using Selenium on e-commerce website.
By Vaibhav I•
Dec 16, 2021
Nice Course
By Igor H•
Nov 11, 2020
It's ok, I learned something new, new approach. In the beginning you need to adjust webdriver version by yourself because Chrome updated automatically.
In my case, script was too fast and couldn't find elements and I needed to modify the script with wait(s).