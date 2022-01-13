Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn - 1. Writing test automation scripts using Selenium to automation an e-commerce website 2. Interacting with web elements like text box, dropdown select, buttons, lists 3. Performing scroll down operation using Mouse operations (Action Class) 4. Performing scroll down operation using Javascripts via Selenium 5. Writing XPaths for dynamic web elements Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Tugba

Jan 12, 2022

That was great experience for me. Saurabh Dhingra explains very well. I refreshed my knowledge. Thank you!

By sebastian i

Sep 20, 2020

Just right to learn basics of using Selenium on e-commerce website.

By Vaibhav I

Dec 16, 2021

Nice Course

By Igor H

Nov 11, 2020

It's ok, I learned something new, new approach. In the beginning you need to adjust webdriver version by yourself because Chrome updated automatically.

In my case, script was too fast and couldn't find elements and I needed to modify the script with wait(s).

