Automate Equipment Ordering Prep Process with Power Automate
Create a SharePoint site and list
Create Power Automate flows
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In large companies there are usually many requests for new equipment on a monthly basis, and it takes a lot of steps before an employee gets the wanted piece of equipment. This project can help you turn the boring, repetitive business process into a quick solution with just a few clicks. In this 1-hour long guided project, you will learn to create a SharePoint list and set up Power Automate flows for the following process: when an employee of your imaginary company wants a new piece of equipment, they will create a request in SharePoint and if it exceeds a certain amount of money, the general manager must approve it. At the end of the month, all requests are collected into an HTML table and sent via email to the department in charge of ordering the equipment, and the person who made the request receives an email that their request has been approved and the equipment will be ordered. Since this project uses SharePoint (an Office 365 service) and Power Automate (part of the Microsoft Power Platform), you will need access to a Microsoft account and a Microsoft 365 Developer Program subscription. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for both. Let’s get started with automating manual, time-consuming business processes!
At least 1 year of business experience and being familiar with Excel formulas
Power Automate
SharePoint
Business Process Automation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a SharePoint Site
Create a SharePoint List
Create an Automated flow that handles approval requests
Create a Scheduled flow that collects approved requests
Test the flow and check the results
