Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automatic Machine Learning with H2O AutoML and Python

4.8
stars
137 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

This is a hands-on, guided project on Automatic Machine Learning with H2O AutoML and Python. By the end of this project, you will be able to describe what AutoML is and apply automatic machine learning to a business analytics problem with the H2O AutoML interface in Python. H2O's AutoML automates the process of training and tuning a large selection of models, allowing the user to focus on other aspects of the data science and machine learning pipeline such as data pre-processing, feature engineering and model deployment. To successfully complete the project, we recommend that you have prior experience in Python programming, basic machine learning theory, and have trained ML models with a library such as scikit-learn. We will not be exploring how any particular model works nor dive into the math behind them. Instead, we assume you have this foundational knowledge and want to learn to use H2O's AutoML interface for automatic machine learning. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Amrita B

Jun 25, 2020

This course is really very helpful and informative too. I had learned many things from this course. I would like to thank Coursera for this informative course.

By Sidharta P

Aug 25, 2020

Very Recomended for knowledge foundation about H2O ML, THank you !

By Tushar S

Feb 5, 2021

The idea of being able to learn a skill in 2-3 hrs is pretty exciting to me. This instructor is excellent. Every step in this project was well explained and there was a nice flow.

By Muhammad B

Aug 29, 2020

Introductory stuff. But concise and useful as an introduction.

By Khandaker M A

Aug 9, 2020

A very good guided project. Understood everything.

By Dheeraj C

Jul 31, 2021

An awesome short guide to work on H2O AutoML

By Luis l L L

Jan 18, 2021

You can aply what you learn to many projects

By Javier F B

Jun 22, 2020

Excellent project.

By Faisal T

Jul 18, 2020

Good for learning

By Anne G

Aug 3, 2020

Good one!

By Doss D

Jul 2, 2020

Thank you

By Vedang D

Sep 13, 2020

coool

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By sarithanakkala

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By p s

Jun 24, 2020

Nice

By SIVAGURU M S

Jun 20, 2020

Good

By Srijan G

Jul 17, 2020

NA

By Hassan A ( M A K

Jun 26, 2020

it was good.

