TS
Feb 4, 2021
The idea of being able to learn a skill in 2-3 hrs is pretty exciting to me. This instructor is excellent. Every step in this project was well explained and there was a nice flow.
A
Jun 24, 2020
This course is really very helpful and informative too. I had learned many things from this course. I would like to thank Coursera for this informative course.
By Amrita B•
Jun 25, 2020
By Sidharta P•
Aug 25, 2020
Very Recomended for knowledge foundation about H2O ML, THank you !
By Tushar S•
Feb 5, 2021
By Muhammad B•
Aug 29, 2020
Introductory stuff. But concise and useful as an introduction.
By Khandaker M A•
Aug 9, 2020
A very good guided project. Understood everything.
By Dheeraj C•
Jul 31, 2021
An awesome short guide to work on H2O AutoML
By Luis l L L•
Jan 18, 2021
You can aply what you learn to many projects
By Javier F B•
Jun 22, 2020
By Faisal T•
Jul 18, 2020
By Anne G•
Aug 3, 2020
By Doss D•
Jul 2, 2020
By Vedang D•
Sep 13, 2020
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
By sarithanakkala•
Jun 25, 2020
By p s•
Jun 24, 2020
By SIVAGURU M S•
Jun 20, 2020
By Srijan G•
Jul 17, 2020
By Hassan A ( M A K•
Jun 26, 2020
