SA
Nov 6, 2020
Exceptionally well made. Worth every time spend on this course. Really recommend this course to all peers who are interested in this subject.
HN
Aug 19, 2020
Well structured. Resources organized very well. Good guiding to pause and try on our own.
By Pedro G A F N•
Jun 20, 2020
Didn't feel comfortable logging in with my actual google credentials, so was limited to either watching or writing everything for myself as copy paste is not possible from the resources available.
By Nirjhar M•
Nov 1, 2020
Don't use Java for Automating Team communication. Not Everyone is good at coding. You could have used some easy software available on the Internet to make it easy. This guided project was monotonous and far less interesting
By GAURAB A•
Nov 3, 2020
The course is good. The problem arose when the guide expected me to know Javascript or by saying learn it by giving a link to the google app sheet page. That alone takes a lot of time and is an entire course on it's own. Javascript is a must if you want to do this course.
By KOUSALYA A•
Nov 3, 2020
Being a computer science student, I myself felt little confusing. The guide's explanation was not that great .:(
By Mrina N•
Apr 6, 2021
This course was super useful in understanding how to automate periodic status reports for projects. While I ran into several issues, the instructor helped out promptly with explaining and ironing those issues on time and this got me back on track. Thanks Angelo!
Some feedback for coursera are to improve the rhyme interface workspace viewing/editing visibility and to give advance notice to the student about how long the workspace is valid. In my case, it expired without warning.
By ShainAlex A A•
Nov 7, 2020
By Verónica N C•
Sep 25, 2021
It is a very complete project, I think you need a prior knowledge in Java programming. It took me more time that the estimated time.
By Ахмедова Ш Б•
Aug 29, 2020
СПАСИБО! ОЧЕНЬ ЛЕГКО И ОЧЕНЬ ДОСТУПНО! СДАВ ТЕСТ УГЛУБЛЕННО ПОНИМАЕШЬ КАК ПРОФЕССИОНАЛ УРОВЕНЬ ИЗУЧЕНИЯ И ПОДГОТОВЛЕННОСТИ! СПАСИБО!
By Issa D•
Mar 17, 2022
The only thing I would change is to go one level deeper:
setting triggers based on cell values.
By Hari N•
Aug 20, 2020
By Richard A M M•
Jun 7, 2020
A short but quite complete and understandable course
By Afeefa S•
Jun 9, 2020
Very useful awesome course
By Mohamad S B S•
Aug 7, 2021
Great content by Coursera
By Ulai D•
Oct 4, 2020
Very informative
By Wajahat R B•
Aug 3, 2020
Very helpful!
By Nicolas E•
Dec 7, 2021
Useful Tool
By Nilmani•
May 30, 2020
Good
By Julia J•
Feb 25, 2021
A very valuable practical course relevant to persons in the project management field and those in the field of corporate communications who have IT skills.
By Kin S C•
Mar 21, 2021
Excellent with clear instruction
By AARTHI S R•
Sep 21, 2020
this is very usefull for me
By Ovi H•
Apr 18, 2022
Normal development: you understand requirements, you structure approach, you identify inputs you'll need (variables, functions), then move into coding with the plan.
This course: line-by-line, from top to bottom, reading back code, with little big-picture explanation.
By Cesar A•
Jun 22, 2021
The library is not autorized by google.