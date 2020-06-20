Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automating Team Communication with Google Sheets and Apps Script by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
108 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

In 2-hours long project-based course, you will learn how to create a project plan on Google Sheets using color coded conditional formatting, set up a dynamic stakeholder communication plan with formulas, automate emails with Google Apps Script, utilize Apps Script third party libraries. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

SA

Nov 6, 2020

Exceptionally well made. Worth every time spend on this course. Really recommend this course to all peers who are interested in this subject.

HN

Aug 19, 2020

Well structured. Resources organized very well. Good guiding to pause and try on our own.

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Automating Team Communication with Google Sheets and Apps Script

By Pedro G A F N

Jun 20, 2020

Didn't feel comfortable logging in with my actual google credentials, so was limited to either watching or writing everything for myself as copy paste is not possible from the resources available.

By Nirjhar M

Nov 1, 2020

Don't use Java for Automating Team communication. Not Everyone is good at coding. You could have used some easy software available on the Internet to make it easy. This guided project was monotonous and far less interesting

By GAURAB A

Nov 3, 2020

The course is good. The problem arose when the guide expected me to know Javascript or by saying learn it by giving a link to the google app sheet page. That alone takes a lot of time and is an entire course on it's own. Javascript is a must if you want to do this course.

By KOUSALYA A

Nov 3, 2020

Being a computer science student, I myself felt little confusing. The guide's explanation was not that great .:(

By Mrina N

Apr 6, 2021

This course was super useful in understanding how to automate periodic status reports for projects. While I ran into several issues, the instructor helped out promptly with explaining and ironing those issues on time and this got me back on track. Thanks Angelo!

Some feedback for coursera are to improve the rhyme interface workspace viewing/editing visibility and to give advance notice to the student about how long the workspace is valid. In my case, it expired without warning.

By ShainAlex A A

Nov 7, 2020

By Verónica N C

Sep 25, 2021

It is a very complete project, I think you need a prior knowledge in Java programming. It took me more time that the estimated time.

By Ахмедова Ш Б

Aug 29, 2020

СПАСИБО! ОЧЕНЬ ЛЕГКО И ОЧЕНЬ ДОСТУПНО! СДАВ ТЕСТ УГЛУБЛЕННО ПОНИМАЕШЬ КАК ПРОФЕССИОНАЛ УРОВЕНЬ ИЗУЧЕНИЯ И ПОДГОТОВЛЕННОСТИ! СПАСИБО!

By Issa D

Mar 17, 2022

The only thing I would change is to go one level deeper:

setting triggers based on cell values.

By Hari N

Aug 20, 2020

By Richard A M M

Jun 7, 2020

A short but quite complete and understandable course

By Afeefa S

Jun 9, 2020

Very useful awesome course

By Mohamad S B S

Aug 7, 2021

Great content by Coursera

By Ulai D

Oct 4, 2020

Very informative

By Wajahat R B

Aug 3, 2020

Very helpful!

By Nicolas E

Dec 7, 2021

Useful Tool

By Nilmani

May 30, 2020

Good

By Julia J

Feb 25, 2021

A very valuable practical course relevant to persons in the project management field and those in the field of corporate communications who have IT skills.

By Kin S C

Mar 21, 2021

Excellent with clear instruction

By AARTHI S R

Sep 21, 2020

this is very usefull for me

By Ovi H

Apr 18, 2022

Normal development: you understand requirements, you structure approach, you identify inputs you'll need (variables, functions), then move into coding with the plan.

This course: line-by-line, from top to bottom, reading back code, with little big-picture explanation.

By Cesar A

Jun 22, 2021

The library is not autorized by google.

