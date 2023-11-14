Automation with Drools: Knowledge-Based Decision Systems

This intermediate-level project is for business software developers who want to enhance their skills in building expert systems using Drools.
The goal of this project is for learners to showcase their programming and knowledge engineering abilities by constructing an expert system that automates decisions related to traffic violation incidents. To accomplish this, learners will convert traffic violation rules and policies into a model using Drools. They will then implement business logic using decision tables and verify their model using Drools test cases. Finally, they will deploy their Drools model as an online service and consume it from a client application. This project offers an overview of the capabilities of Drools and demonstrates its application in solving complex problems across various industries. By completing this project, learners will gain valuable experience in programming and knowledge engineering, as well as a deeper understanding of how to utilize Drools for automating business decisions. To succeed in this project, it is highly recommended to have experience with flowcharts and familiarity with software development concepts such as variables, classes, and RESTful API calls. Additionally, being acquainted with running Docker images is beneficial.