Learner Reviews & Feedback for AutoML for Computer Vision with Microsoft Custom Vision by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
112 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this hands-on project on using Microsoft’s Custom Vision service for automated machine learning or AutoML as it’s popularly known. In this project, you are going to use Microsoft’s drag and drop tool to train your computer to recognize images of dogs and cats. We are going to do all of this without writing a single line of code! To take this guided-project, you do not need a background in computer science, machine learning or coding. The only prerequisite for this project is that you have a Microsoft Azure account. If you don’t already have one, you will have to sign up for it. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Maramsandhya R

Jun 5, 2020

My first Guided project, it is very good we have a cloud interface side by side so that we can practice the tasks by pausing instructor video instruction and continue with you own pace. NO hassels to install software to setup development environment.

By Abhishek P G

Jun 17, 2020

I am grateful to have the chance to participate in an online course like this!

By msbaljikumar

Jun 27, 2020

Hi im msbalaji .. i happy to learn this course

By Poornima H S

Sep 21, 2020

I felt very happy for doing this project

By P S N

Jun 24, 2020

It is useful for present technologies

By Scott H

Apr 9, 2021

Nice introduction to custom vision.

By Anup D

Jun 2, 2020

thanks sir for giving such tutorial

By SHANKAR

Jun 11, 2020

ITS REALLY VERY COOL TO LEARN

By Kazi i u m s

Jun 2, 2020

You are vary good plat form

By SASI V T

Jul 10, 2020

EXCELLENT

By Anitha V

Jul 10, 2020

EXCELLENT

By Sri V C

Jun 6, 2020

useful...

By p s

Jun 24, 2020

Good

By Rajasekhar N

Jun 22, 2020

good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 16, 2020

nice

By MR. J T R A

Jun 15, 2020

Good

By Ashutosh R K

Jun 1, 2020

good

By daniel s

Mar 13, 2021

the session ended very quickly rest everything was perfectly explained

By SMRUTI S

Aug 2, 2020

this project was fun as well as educational thanks

By sheetal p

May 29, 2020

overall good

By Rajeev M

May 25, 2020

N

