Auto Machine Learning (AutoML) Using AutoGluon

Hello everyone and welcome to this new hands-on project on AutoML with AutoGluon. In this project, we will use a power library known as AutoGluon to train several machine learning models to solve classification type problems. AutoGluon is the library behind Amazon web services autopilot, and it allows for quick prototyping of several powerful models using a few lines of code. You can add this project to your portfolio of projects which is essential for your next job interview.
Python Programming
Machine Learning
Statistical Classification
