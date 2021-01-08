Learner Reviews & Feedback for Setting up AWS Application Load Balancer by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will setup Application Load Balancers through the AWS Management Console.
AWS Elastic Load Balancing automatically distributes your incoming traffic across multiple targets, such as EC2 instances, containers, and IP addresses, in one or more Availability Zones. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully distribute your web application’s incoming traffic across multiple AWS EC2 Instances using the AWS console within the AWS Free Tier. You will also test the launched application load balancer and finally terminate your load balancer infrastructure....
By Ramazan T
Jan 8, 2021
I think it would be beneficial to increase these kinds of hands-on and to do them with all AWS services.