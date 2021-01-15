Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create AWS EC2 Virtual Machine Using AWS console by Coursera Project Network
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Create an AWS EC2 virtual machine using the AWS console.
Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud is the service you use to create and run virtual machines (VM), also known as instances. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully launch a Linux VM on Amazon EC2 within the AWS Free Tier. You will also connect to the instance that you launch and then terminate the instance....
By Elisa C
•
Jan 15, 2021
Very clear instructions and easy-to-follow videos.