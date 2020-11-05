Chevron Left
AWS: Publish a NodeJS Website from Scratch

In this project-based course, you will learn how to launch your own server at Amazon AWS Lightsail, configure your own SSH client and upload files to the server. Then, you will learn how to modify the server to access it privately. Further, you will learn how to change the server configuration to have a simple NodeJS game with both a backend and frontend started automatically and its content served through the Apache webserver. Note: To avoid distraction for setup during the course, we would recommend that you create an Amazon AWS account beforehand....

By Rex C

Nov 4, 2020

I enjoy Amazon Web Services as I admired Mr. Jeff Bezos for his accomplishments in life, like a life cycle of how computer works.

By Mayank T

Aug 15, 2020

It was great to learn.

By Rohit P

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you

By Dimitris Z

Dec 26, 2020

I understand easy but i want more information or theory for how it works apache for StaticIp:port and always on processes

By P S D

Aug 29, 2020

Better option who knows the command line interface. Because explanations about commands are less given. Overall, you gain good experience. Worth enrolling it.

By Yara A

Sep 15, 2020

seems like it has outdated information

