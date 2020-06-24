Chevron Left
About the Course

In this project-based course, you will use the Multiclass Neural Network module in Azure Machine Learning Studio to train a neural network to recognize handwritten digits. Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio is a drag-and-drop tool you can use to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models on Azure. The data used in this course is the popular MNIST data set consisting of 70,000 grayscale images of hand-written digits. You are going to deploy the trained neural network model as an Azure Web service. Azure Web Services provide an interface between an application and a Machine Learning Studio workflow scoring model. You will write a Python application to use the Batch Execution Service and predict the class labels of handwritten digits. This is the third course in this series on building machine learning applications using Azure Machine Learning Studio. I highly encourage you to take the first course before proceeding. It has instructions on how to set up your Azure ML account with $200 worth of free credit to get started with running your experiments! This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for Deep Learning Inference with Azure ML Studio

By MALARVIZHI

Jun 24, 2020

Excellent ..thanks a lot...

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By daniel s

Mar 14, 2021

Very informative!

By Rishabh R

May 9, 2020

Excellent project

By 121910310046 M N

Sep 26, 2020

E

X

C

E

L

L

E

N

T

By Anitha V

Jul 10, 2020

EXCELLENT

By SASI V T

Jul 10, 2020

EXCELLENT

By Vidhi S J

Apr 25, 2020

very good

By Kamlesh C

Jul 23, 2020

Thanks

By 121910315017 T S

Oct 10, 2020

Good

By PAVITHRA B

Aug 21, 2020

GOOD

By p s

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By tale p

Jun 13, 2020

good

By Nikita D S

Apr 25, 2020

Nice

By Grace G N B

Jul 8, 2020

Thanks very much to COursera and special thanks to Mentor Snehan Kekre

By Tusharika S B

May 7, 2020

Good Learning with simplicity

By sandeep d

Sep 22, 2020

great

By Jayakrishnan K

Sep 27, 2020

Nice concept but need to do in our own system because we need to sign in in Microsoft account. I think it may cause privacy issues. Otherwise good project

