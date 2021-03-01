Azure Synapse SQL Pool - Implement Polybase
52 ratings
4,249 already enrolled
Create Azure SQL Pool
Create Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2
Configure and Implement Polybase
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
52 ratings
4,249 already enrolled
Create Azure SQL Pool
Create Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2
Configure and Implement Polybase
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to implement Polybase in Azure Synapse SQL Pool. In this project, we are going to see how to implement Polybase in Azure Synapse SQL Pool. Polybase in simple words is, a feature provided by Azure SQL Pool through which you can access the data stored in Azure Data Lake Storage/Blob/HDFS using a SQL interface to access the files stored in above mentioned storage systems. Basically, you can execute SQL queries on the files containing the data. To implement Polybase the source that we are considering is a text file stored in Azure Data Lake Storage - Gen2. Pre requisites: 1. Azure subscription account 2. Basic understanding of Azure SQL Pool and Synapse Analytics 3. Basic understanding of T-SQL queries Here is a brief description of the tasks we are going to perform in this project: Task1: Create Azure Data Lake Storage - Gn2 In this task we are going to create the ADLS account which is going to have the source file (Customer.txt) which we would be eventually reading via SQL queries. Task2: Create Source File and upload it on ADLS container In this task, we are going to create a sample comma delimited text file and also see how to upload it on the container created in the ADLS account. Task1 & Task2 is to prepare our source. Task3: Create Azure SQL Pool In this task, we are going to create Azure SQL Pool and Azure Synapse Workspace. Polybase is a feature supported by Azure SQL Pool hence we need to create this service along with Synapse Workspace account. Task4: Configure Polybase So far in all above tasks we have created all the resources needed to configure and implement Polybase. Hence, in this task we are going to see how to configure Polybase. Task5: Polybase in action In this task, we are going to see polybase in action. We are going to see how to execute SQL queries on the Customer.txt file stored in ADLS account and retrieve the data.
Data Engineer, BI Engineer
Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2
Azure SQL Pool
Azure Synapse Workspace
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create Azure Data Lake Gen2
Create Sample file and upload it on Azure Data Lake account
Create Azure SQL Pool & Azure Synapse Workspace
Configure Polybase
Implement Polybase
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by TDMar 1, 2021
It was quick and easy to go through all the contents.
by SJFeb 12, 2022
I successfully completed Azure Synapse SQL Pool - Implement Polybase
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.