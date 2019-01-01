بدء استخدام Microsoft Office 365
بنهاية هذا المشروع، هتكون خبير بكيفية استعمال ال Microsoft office 365 بشكل ممتاز لانجاز عدة مشاريع و مهمات.
بنهاية هذا المشروع، هتكون خبير بكيفية استعمال ال Microsoft office 365 بشكل ممتاز لانجاز عدة مشاريع و مهمات. خلال المشروع هنقدر نعمل مع بعض ملفات مختلفة باستخدام برامج Microsoft Office المتعددة و. حفظها online و على جهازنا بشكل سهل و بسيط. في هذا المشروع هتكتسب المهارات الأساسية عن ال Microsoft Offcie 365 اللازمة لعمل ملفاتك او تخزين معلومات شغلك. Microsoft Office 365 هو أحد برامج شركة Microsoft . ويستخدم. لإنشاء جميع أنواع الملفت اللي Microsoft Office بيقدمها زي Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote,Outlook, sway,Sharepoint. بس ميزته انك. تقدر تحفظ المعلومات دي online بحيث تقدر توصلها. من أجهزة مختلفة و تشاركها مع. زمايلك. هذا المشروع مخصص للمبتدئين في كل المجالات و المهتمين بأنهم يحفظه كل المعلومات اللي بيحتاجوها على الانترنت لأانهم عادة ما بيغيروا جهاز الكمبيوتر اللي بيستخدموه دايما فبيفضلوا انهم يوصلوا للمعلومات من اكتر من جهاز. لا تحتاج ان يكون عندك أي خبرة كبيرة مسبقة في Microsoft office عشان تتعلم Microsoft Office 365 . و في نهاية هذا المشروع هتكون عارف ازاى تستخدم Microsoft Office 365 وإنشاء جميع أنواع ملفاته لاستخدامها في العمل و حفظ اي معلومات خاصة بك على الانترنت و مشاركتها مع زمايلك في الشغل و الدراسة.
Business Communication
Project
microsoft office
فتح ال Microsoft Office 365، و انشاء أنواع متعددة من الملفات و حفظها و العودة اليها مجددا .
اختيار و انشاء ملف Forms من خلال Microsoft Office 365
اختيار و انشاء ملف Sway من خلال Microsoft Office 365
مشاركة ملفاتك مع زملائك و اعطائهم حق التعديل و حفظ الملف.
التعامل. مع OneDriveو تحمل عليه ملفات من جهازك لمشاركتها مع الاخرين و الوصول لها من عدة اجهزة.
