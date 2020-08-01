Chevron Left
Back to Building Basic Relational Databases in SQL Server Management Studio

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Basic Relational Databases in SQL Server Management Studio by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
177 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

In this one-hour based project you will apply the basics of working with relational databases within the SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) environment. You will use the tools in SSMS to diagram an existing database and to create and run some SELECT and CREATE TABLE structured query language commands. You will also acquire the basic terminology that applies to all relational databases. By successfully completing the hands-on practices assigned, you will be better prepared for applying these basic concepts in SSMS in SQL Server classes. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

M

Jul 31, 2020

IT'S REALLY AMAZING ...TO LEARN BY THIS SHORT GUIDED PROJECT, and if i talk about courseera's RYTHAM it's amazing....

TA

Aug 11, 2020

I am able to build a database in SQL server management studio after this course.......

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 37 Reviews for Building Basic Relational Databases in SQL Server Management Studio

By Mohit c

Aug 1, 2020

IT'S REALLY AMAZING ...TO LEARN BY THIS SHORT GUIDED PROJECT, and if i talk about courseera's RYTHAM it's amazing....

By Luthfi F I

Oct 2, 2020

Thi course is good for those who want to know about SQL Server and the basic Database.

By Toqeer A

Aug 12, 2020

I am able to build a database in SQL server management studio after this course.......

By Afaq A

Jul 22, 2020

I got a great experience about relational databases after learning this course.......

By Rahul S

Jun 1, 2020

everything is so important but have not complete the course in lack of time .

By AMIT Y J

Aug 20, 2020

Thanks for developing this course for everyone . Very nice

By Sebastian J

May 27, 2020

Definitely worth the time for the content present.

By Tahmina I

May 7, 2020

Thanks for your beginner course

By Laurent F B

May 8, 2020

I've appreciated :)

By Ali A A

Mar 14, 2022

like it

By Umbare A B

May 9, 2020

Thanks

By p s

Jun 27, 2020

Good

By surendra r k

May 22, 2020

Nice

By Néstor I P M

Aug 16, 2020

It makes a good introduction to the relational databases in SQL Server, but, in the first activity it has an error in the platform, which people asked in the discussion forum but with no answers at all. Otherwise, good project, I wish it was more deep, it was too easy.

By siddharth t

Nov 7, 2020

A short guided project for absolute beginners. It'll help one understand the basics of building a relational databases and also get a falvor of guided projects on this platform.

By Gilberto P

Apr 21, 2020

Too short and too basic. Would be fantastic if this format was used in getting real in depth understanding of SSMS and getting to build complex queires.

By Thammli s k

May 20, 2020

it was good and task is simple and learned about SQL server and SSMS(SQL server management studio)

By Siddharth D

May 13, 2020

Thank you for marking my beginning in a yet well executable way

By Aveek A

Nov 1, 2020

GREAT COURSE FOR PRACTICAL HANDS ON EXPERIENCE

By Diego S

May 31, 2020

It's help but I need study more

By Aryan S

Apr 29, 2020

It was a great experience

By abhishek r

May 31, 2020

its amezing

By Per A

Mar 16, 2022

Very good

By Rajabbayeva L M

Oct 21, 2020

yaxshi

By Matthew L

May 30, 2020

A good idea, well executed, overpriced for the superficial content it delivers. Approximates the content of one or two online tutorials. I took it for free and liked it and it would draw me to a full course; if I would have paid for it I would have been upset, and so did not take the follow-up.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder