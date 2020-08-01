M
Jul 31, 2020
IT'S REALLY AMAZING ...TO LEARN BY THIS SHORT GUIDED PROJECT, and if i talk about courseera's RYTHAM it's amazing....
TA
Aug 11, 2020
I am able to build a database in SQL server management studio after this course.......
By Mohit c•
Aug 1, 2020
IT'S REALLY AMAZING ...TO LEARN BY THIS SHORT GUIDED PROJECT, and if i talk about courseera's RYTHAM it's amazing....
By Luthfi F I•
Oct 2, 2020
Thi course is good for those who want to know about SQL Server and the basic Database.
By Toqeer A•
Aug 12, 2020
I am able to build a database in SQL server management studio after this course.......
By Afaq A•
Jul 22, 2020
I got a great experience about relational databases after learning this course.......
By Rahul S•
Jun 1, 2020
everything is so important but have not complete the course in lack of time .
By AMIT Y J•
Aug 20, 2020
Thanks for developing this course for everyone . Very nice
By Sebastian J•
May 27, 2020
Definitely worth the time for the content present.
By Tahmina I•
May 7, 2020
Thanks for your beginner course
By Laurent F B•
May 8, 2020
I've appreciated :)
By Ali A A•
Mar 14, 2022
like it
By Umbare A B•
May 9, 2020
Thanks
By p s•
Jun 27, 2020
Good
By surendra r k•
May 22, 2020
Nice
By Néstor I P M•
Aug 16, 2020
It makes a good introduction to the relational databases in SQL Server, but, in the first activity it has an error in the platform, which people asked in the discussion forum but with no answers at all. Otherwise, good project, I wish it was more deep, it was too easy.
By siddharth t•
Nov 7, 2020
A short guided project for absolute beginners. It'll help one understand the basics of building a relational databases and also get a falvor of guided projects on this platform.
By Gilberto P•
Apr 21, 2020
Too short and too basic. Would be fantastic if this format was used in getting real in depth understanding of SSMS and getting to build complex queires.
By Thammli s k•
May 20, 2020
it was good and task is simple and learned about SQL server and SSMS(SQL server management studio)
By Siddharth D•
May 13, 2020
Thank you for marking my beginning in a yet well executable way
By Aveek A•
Nov 1, 2020
GREAT COURSE FOR PRACTICAL HANDS ON EXPERIENCE
By Diego S•
May 31, 2020
It's help but I need study more
By Aryan S•
Apr 29, 2020
It was a great experience
By abhishek r•
May 31, 2020
its amezing
By Per A•
Mar 16, 2022
Very good
By Rajabbayeva L M•
Oct 21, 2020
yaxshi
By Matthew L•
May 30, 2020
A good idea, well executed, overpriced for the superficial content it delivers. Approximates the content of one or two online tutorials. I took it for free and liked it and it would draw me to a full course; if I would have paid for it I would have been upset, and so did not take the follow-up.