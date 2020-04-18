Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basic Sentiment Analysis with TensorFlow by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
196 ratings
•
32 reviews
About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course on Basic Sentiment Analysis with TensorFlow. In this project, you will learn the basics of using Keras with TensorFlow as its backend and you will learn to use it to solve a basic sentiment analysis problem. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will have created, trained, and evaluated a Neural Network model that, after the training, will be able to predict movie reviews as either positive or negative reviews - classifying the sentiment of the review text.
Notes:
- This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
IS
Aug 6, 2020
A very good explanation for basic sentiment analysis using TensorFlow and Keras. One suggestion, the explanation video on a guided project would be great if there is a subtitle
AT
Jun 1, 2020
Fantastic! This got me really excited to get into a deeper understanding of TensorFlow and neural networks and overall ML