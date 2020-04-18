Chevron Left
Back to Basic Sentiment Analysis with TensorFlow

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basic Sentiment Analysis with TensorFlow by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
196 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this project-based course on Basic Sentiment Analysis with TensorFlow. In this project, you will learn the basics of using Keras with TensorFlow as its backend and you will learn to use it to solve a basic sentiment analysis problem. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will have created, trained, and evaluated a Neural Network model that, after the training, will be able to predict movie reviews as either positive or negative reviews - classifying the sentiment of the review text. Notes: - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

IS

Aug 6, 2020

A very good explanation for basic sentiment analysis using TensorFlow and Keras. One suggestion, the explanation video on a guided project would be great if there is a subtitle

AT

Jun 1, 2020

Fantastic! This got me really excited to get into a deeper understanding of TensorFlow and neural networks and overall ML

Loading...

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder