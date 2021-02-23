By Nicholas S•
Feb 23, 2021
Great job with the project! Organized and well constructed, the challenges were great and the skills learned are DIRECTLY applicable to other projects I'm working on. Thanks! Looking forward to the next project with this instructor
By Mauricio C•
Mar 30, 2021
After doing the course I realised there is a lot of emphasis on how to use the libraries to generate the different outcomes through out the course. However, the explanation of what to use and where, and the actual meaning of the values, comes a little too short.
A great learning experience, though.
By Analyn B•
Dec 4, 2020
This is a very helpful tool in research. Thank you very much!
By Mohamad J•
Jan 2, 2022
A brief introduction into using data manipulation and statistical libraries in Python. It would have been helpful if the course explained the functions which were used: "lambda" for example. Among others, one of the main point stems from a final quiz question regarding "for loops". The question requires the student to select which option generates an error. Although the user is required to select one answer only, 3 out of the 4 options generate syntax errors due to missing closing parentheses, or colons.
By Murad M•
Mar 21, 2021
too short