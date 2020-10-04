KS
May 2, 2022
Excellent way to gain skills into the main concepts and ideas that will serve you well in developing proficiency with JavaScript!
FB
Nov 7, 2020
first time to see the power of guided project, you can watch/listen and code at the same time., very precise and efficient tnx!
By José C G P•
Oct 4, 2020
Fantastic introduction to intermediate-level JavaScript concepts and constructs! Good option for people wanting to make the transition from beginner (not a complete beginner, but you already know the basics of control structures, variables, functions, etc) to intermediate-level JavaScript developer.
By The T•
Sep 17, 2020
Great Course. Perfectly elaborated with clear explanation and the reason behind each step. Perfectly suits for the people with very basic knowledge who want to further strengthen their Javascript concepts with some advanced stuff as well. Highly suggested...
By Ashraf S•
Jul 25, 2020
A very informative course to get just the right skills you need and the instructor was very good at teaching the concepts.
By Arwin H•
Aug 27, 2020
I like this course, well explained
By INITHA S•
Jul 27, 2020
useful
By Mark J•
Jan 29, 2021
Good course, however there were times the instructor used terms I was unfamiliar with or could have used a refresher on for clarification. I assume the instructor covered it in a previous JavaScript class which I did not take beforehand. I did take other Javascript Guided Projects before this one, just not from this instructor. I definitely recommend taking an introduction to JavaScript course/guided project from this instructor prior to starting this project, or writing down some of the unfamiliar terms and then Googling them between lessons for clarification. Otherwise, I thought the instructor did a good job and I would take other courses from him if given the chance.
By Samuel A•
May 12, 2021
This was a good course for introduction to some basic concepts in JavaScript, but you will not leave having become a "Pro," as the course title implies. You should already have some background knowledge on using JS to understand the exercises, but the instructor covers some topics that would certainly be understood by even a basic user of the language (e.g. function declaration and object structuring) while glossing over more fundamental topics that a pro must understand (e.g. the difference between a named function and an arrow function; how 'this' works within an object, and its relation to arrow functions; etc.). These are fun, but overly simplistic exercises. I am not really certain who this course is designed for, to be honest.
By 1079 A G 5•
Sep 28, 2020
I thought i will get some new information or atleast revise my Javascript knowledge but in the end there was hardly anything new and the old things were like explained in a flash. I guess taking a course is better than Guided Projects.
By Jordi G•
Aug 13, 2020
Too much basic. It's not professional level.
By Sam S•
May 3, 2022
Excellent way to gain skills into the main concepts and ideas that will serve you well in developing proficiency with JavaScript!
By Franco G B•
Nov 8, 2020
first time to see the power of guided project, you can watch/listen and code at the same time., very precise and efficient tnx!
By Muhammad S•
Oct 9, 2020
A very informative course to get just the right skills you need and the instructor was very good at teaching the concepts.
By Souhaib d•
Oct 18, 2020
I was a nice experience working on a guided project. Succinct and straight to the point. Thank you Harrison.
By Tom B•
Mar 16, 2021
Good information in a digestible chunk. Clear instruction and a great instructional method.
By Ulysses D R•
Jul 30, 2021
Got to say "Harrison king is amazing at teaching courses".
By Hiba a k•
Dec 2, 2020
very good course, so much useful info in a shortest time !
By Jesus M Z F•
Jul 18, 2020
Excelente curso. Muchas gracias Teacher Harrison
By Fahad S•
Nov 5, 2020
Good project for practicing javascript
By AKASH B•
Sep 12, 2020
Amazing Javascript Onboarding Course
By Manoj B B•
Dec 22, 2021
Good one, nice guided project
By Lee S M•
Nov 16, 2020
Good introduction
By Issa K•
Sep 13, 2021
Awesome Course!
By Bozlur R•
Dec 30, 2020
nice course
By norah m a•
Oct 1, 2020
good
By NARMADHA R•
Jul 27, 2020
nice