Learner Reviews & Feedback for Become a JavaScript Pro with these 7 Skills by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
139 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience with 7 essential JavaScript topics. If you have some experience with JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and object-oriented programming and want to elevate your level of competency and be ready to solve real-world problems, this course is for you! By the end of this course, you will understand and be able to apply 7 of the most important concepts and skills in JavaScript....

Top reviews

KS

May 2, 2022

Excellent way to gain skills into the main concepts and ideas that will serve you well in developing proficiency with JavaScript!

FB

Nov 7, 2020

first time to see the power of guided project, you can watch/listen and code at the same time., very precise and efficient tnx!

By José C G P

Oct 4, 2020

Fantastic introduction to intermediate-level JavaScript concepts and constructs! Good option for people wanting to make the transition from beginner (not a complete beginner, but you already know the basics of control structures, variables, functions, etc) to intermediate-level JavaScript developer.

By The T

Sep 17, 2020

Great Course. Perfectly elaborated with clear explanation and the reason behind each step. Perfectly suits for the people with very basic knowledge who want to further strengthen their Javascript concepts with some advanced stuff as well. Highly suggested...

By Ashraf S

Jul 25, 2020

A very informative course to get just the right skills you need and the instructor was very good at teaching the concepts.

By Arwin H

Aug 27, 2020

I like this course, well explained

By INITHA S

Jul 27, 2020

useful

By Mark J

Jan 29, 2021

Good course, however there were times the instructor used terms I was unfamiliar with or could have used a refresher on for clarification. I assume the instructor covered it in a previous JavaScript class which I did not take beforehand. I did take other Javascript Guided Projects before this one, just not from this instructor. I definitely recommend taking an introduction to JavaScript course/guided project from this instructor prior to starting this project, or writing down some of the unfamiliar terms and then Googling them between lessons for clarification. Otherwise, I thought the instructor did a good job and I would take other courses from him if given the chance.

By Samuel A

May 12, 2021

This was a good course for introduction to some basic concepts in JavaScript, but you will not leave having become a "Pro," as the course title implies. You should already have some background knowledge on using JS to understand the exercises, but the instructor covers some topics that would certainly be understood by even a basic user of the language (e.g. function declaration and object structuring) while glossing over more fundamental topics that a pro must understand (e.g. the difference between a named function and an arrow function; how 'this' works within an object, and its relation to arrow functions; etc.). These are fun, but overly simplistic exercises. I am not really certain who this course is designed for, to be honest.

By 1079 A G 5

Sep 28, 2020

I thought i will get some new information or atleast revise my Javascript knowledge but in the end there was hardly anything new and the old things were like explained in a flash. I guess taking a course is better than Guided Projects.

By Jordi G

Aug 13, 2020

Too much basic. It's not professional level.

By Sam S

May 3, 2022

By Franco G B

Nov 8, 2020

By Muhammad S

Oct 9, 2020

By Souhaib d

Oct 18, 2020

I was a nice experience working on a guided project. Succinct and straight to the point. Thank you Harrison.

By Tom B

Mar 16, 2021

Good information in a digestible chunk. Clear instruction and a great instructional method.

By Ulysses D R

Jul 30, 2021

Got to say "Harrison king is amazing at teaching courses".

By Hiba a k

Dec 2, 2020

very good course, so much useful info in a shortest time !

By Jesus M Z F

Jul 18, 2020

Excelente curso. Muchas gracias Teacher Harrison

By Fahad S

Nov 5, 2020

Good project for practicing javascript

By AKASH B

Sep 12, 2020

Amazing Javascript Onboarding Course

By Manoj B B

Dec 22, 2021

Good one, nice guided project

By Lee S M

Nov 16, 2020

Good introduction

By Issa K

Sep 13, 2021

Awesome Course!

By Bozlur R

Dec 30, 2020

nice course

By norah m a

Oct 1, 2020

good

By NARMADHA R

Jul 27, 2020

nice

